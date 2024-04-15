Paramount+: new shows & films streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Dicks: The Musical (18 April)

Film (2023). Two business rivals find out they’re identical twins – after which they swap identities in a bid to bring their divorced parents back together. Starring Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson and Nathan Lane.

ARK: The Animated Series (19 April)

ARK: The Animated Series. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Helena Walker – a survivor and our protagonist – is our heroine … after her initial awakening on The Island. Starring Madeleine Madden, Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Yeoh.

Added recently

Praise This (8 April)

Film (2023). A young woman with aspirations to become a singing superstar joins an underdog Atlanta choir in the lead up to a national competition. Starring Chloe Bailey, Anjelika Washington and Quavo.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (10 April)

Film (2023). Ethan Hunt and his IMF chums have to track down a deadly weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (10 April)

Series. Lincoln Loud embarks on new adventures in Royal Woods with his bestie Clyde, all the while ruminating on his home life with ten sisters.

The Loud House – Season 7 (10 April)

Animated series following the life of Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old who lives with ten sisters and – with the help of his friend Clyde – has to learn new ways to survive. Starring Grey Griffin, Lara Jill Miller and Jessica DiCicco.

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 4 (11 April)

The reality show returns, in Cape Town, with a cast of familiar faces and new players – all of whom are in the running for the grand prize of $300,000.

Dora: Say Hola to Adventure! (12 April)

Animated series. Follow Dora, Boots and the rest of the gang on their adventures as they explore their way through the magical rainforest. Starring Marc Weiner, Zermeño and Sasha Toro.