News

 > Features

Paramount+: new shows & films streaming this week

Your guide to what to watch on Paramount+ from 15 to 21 April 2024.
15 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Dicks: the Musical. Image: A24.

Share Icon

New to streaming this week

Dicks: The Musical (18 April)

Film (2023). Two business rivals find out they’re identical twins – after which they swap identities in a bid to bring their divorced parents back together. Starring Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson and Nathan Lane.

ARK: The Animated Series (19 April)

ARK: The Animated Series. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Helena Walker – a survivor and our protagonist – is our heroine … after her initial awakening on The Island. Starring Madeleine Madden, Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Yeoh.

Added recently

Praise This (8 April)

Film (2023). A young woman with aspirations to become a singing superstar joins an underdog Atlanta choir in the lead up to a national competition. Starring Chloe Bailey, Anjelika Washington and Quavo.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (10 April)

Film (2023). Ethan Hunt and his IMF chums have to track down a deadly weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (10 April)

Series. Lincoln Loud embarks on new adventures in Royal Woods with his bestie Clyde, all the while ruminating on his home life with ten sisters.

The Loud House – Season 7 (10 April)

Animated series following the life of Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old who lives with ten sisters and – with the help of his friend Clyde – has to learn new ways to survive. Starring Grey Griffin, Lara Jill Miller and Jessica DiCicco.

The Challenge: All Stars – Season 4 (11 April)

The reality show returns, in Cape Town, with a cast of familiar faces and new players – all of whom are in the running for the grand prize of $300,000. 

Dora: Say Hola to Adventure! (12 April)

Animated series. Follow Dora, Boots and the rest of the gang on their adventures as they explore their way through the magical rainforest. Starring Marc Weiner, Zermeño and Sasha Toro.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, BritBox, Prime, Binge, AMC+ and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 15 to 21 April in Australia.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on SBS On Demand from 15 to 21 April 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Netflix from 15 to 21 April 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Prime Video: new shows & films streaming this week

Your guide to what to watch on Prime Video from 15 to 21 April 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new show to stream on Stan from 15 to 21 April 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login