Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 17 to 23 June 2024 in Australia.
17 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Kevin Costner Yellowstone one-fifty. Paramount+

Added this week

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (19 June)

Live action kids’ series. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, and the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2

Animated family sitcom spinoff of SpongeBob Squarepants; The Patrick Star Show tells new stories about one of the most beloved friends in TV history.

Rock Paper Scissors – Season 1

Animated kids comedy series. Best friends Rock, Paper and Scissors share an apartment and
fight for everything. Week after week they have little problems that keep getting out of hand.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty – Season 1 (21 June)

Nature documentary series. Kevin Costner explores the unprecedented majesty of Yellowstone National Park, leading us on a personal tour of one of the world’s most incredible natural landmarks and rediscovering with us the iconic beauty that led to its preservation.

Added recently to Paramount+

How Music Got Free (12 June)

Series. Music documentary from executive producers Marshall ‘Eminem’ Mathers and LeBron James detailing the fascinating, and often funny, inside story of the technology-driven disruption that changed music during the late-90s and early-2000s.

She Said (15 June)

Film (2022). Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2 (8 June)

Season two of the original animated Nickelodeon series is ready to bring more action, as we welcome guest stars ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic as Cosmos, Zelda Williams as Spitfire, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea as Aftermath and Richard Ayoade as Fairmaestro.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (7 June)

Animated family comedy film. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. Starring the voices of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and Harrison Ford.

Read: Top Gear Australia, Paramount+ review: high-end hooning

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer (7 June)

Four-part series. True crime documentary charting the personal life of notorious serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. Through never-before-heard conversations between Jeffrey and his father Lionel and exclusive family home movies, the series offers a brand-new insight into one of the world’s most infamous killers.

Let the Canary Sing (5 June)

Documentary film exploring the life and career of Cyndi Lauper, chronicling her meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and advocacy. Directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwod.

Mayor Of Kingstown – Season 3 (3 June)

Crime drama series starring Jeremy Renner. In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Shooting Stars (3 June)

Film. Sports biographical documentary telling the inspiring story of the high school sports career of basketball superhero LeBron James.

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

