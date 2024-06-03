Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Mayor Of Kingstown – Season 3 (3 June)

Crime drama series starring Jeremy Renner. In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Shooting Stars (3 June)

Film. Sports biographical documentary telling the inspiring story of the high school sports career of basketball superhero LeBron James.

Let the Canary Sing (5 June)

Documentary film exploring the life and career of Cyndi Lauper, chronicling her meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and advocacy. Directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwod.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (7 June)

Animated family comedy film. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. Starring the voices of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and Harrison Ford.

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer (7 June)

Four-part series. True crime documentary charting the personal life of notorious serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. Through never-before-heard conversations between Jeffrey and his father Lionel and exclusive family home movies, the series offers a brand-new insight into one of the world’s most infamous killers.

Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2 (8 June)

Season two of the original animated Nickelodeon series is ready to bring more action, as we welcome guest stars ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic as Cosmos, Zelda Williams as Spitfire, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea as Aftermath and Richard Ayoade as Fairmaestro.

Added recently to Paramount+

The X Files – S9–11 (27 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3 (28 May)

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are on a mission to uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret.