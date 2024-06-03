News

 > Features

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 3 to 9 June 2024.
3 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Paramount+ Let the Canary Sing

Streaming

Cyndi Lauper documentary Let the Canary Sing. Image: Paramount+

Share Icon

Mayor Of Kingstown – Season 3 (3 June)

>

Crime drama series starring Jeremy Renner. In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Shooting Stars (3 June)

Film. Sports biographical documentary telling the inspiring story of the high school sports career of basketball superhero LeBron James.

Let the Canary Sing (5 June)

>

Documentary film exploring the life and career of Cyndi Lauper, chronicling her meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and advocacy. Directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwod.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (7 June)

Animated family comedy film. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 continues the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day. Starring the voices of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart and Harrison Ford.

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer (7 June)

Four-part series. True crime documentary charting the personal life of notorious serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. Through never-before-heard conversations between Jeffrey and his father Lionel and exclusive family home movies, the series offers a brand-new insight into one of the world’s most infamous killers.

Read: Top Gear Australia, Paramount+ review: high-end hooning

Transformers EarthSpark – Season 2 (8 June)

Season two of the original animated Nickelodeon series is ready to bring more action, as we welcome guest stars ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic as Cosmos, Zelda Williams as Spitfire, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea as Aftermath and Richard Ayoade as Fairmaestro.

Added recently to Paramount+

The X Files – S9–11 (27 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3 (28 May)

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are on a mission to uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital Documentary
More
Matildas documentary Trailblazers Stan
News

Matildas doco Trailblazers set to impact girls and women in sport

The new doco charting the meteoric rise of women's football in Australia will be supported by a wide-ranging social impact…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
We Are Lady Parts s2 Stan
Reviews

We are Lady Parts S2, Stan review: hilarious, heartfelt and sharp

The all-Muslim punk band is back. With wildly different views on how they should look and sound, theres a chance…

Stephen A Russell
Host Namila Benson and Amanda Palmer in Episode 2 of The Art Of...Being Imperfect. Image: ABC.
Reviews

The Art Of..., ABC review: more interested in personalities than art

How to cover 'the Arts' for a broad audience is a perennial problem for the ABC. This show won't satisfy…

Anthony Morris
Stan, Traillazers.
Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new films and shows to stream on Stan from 3 to 9 June 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, Prime Video, SBS, ABC iview and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 3 to 9 June 2024 in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login