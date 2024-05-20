News

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 20 to 26 May in Australia.
20 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
South Park, Not Suitable for Children. Image: Paramount+

The X Files – S5–S8 (20 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza (22 May)

Docu-series. In the summer of 1991, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane’s Addiction, rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever.

Evil – Season 4 (24 May)

Final season of series. Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. 

Evil – Season 4. Image: Paramount+.
Evil – Season 4. Image: Paramount+.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (25 May)

Film (2022). This comedy drama feature tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London, who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. Starring Lesley Manville.

South Park: The End of Obesity (25 May)

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action. The first six special episodes and all 26 seasons of South Park are currently available to stream.

Bros (25 May)

Film (2022). This romantic comedy follows Bobby and Aaron, two gay men in New York who have commitment problems but are drawn to each other and decide to attempt a relationship. Starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

Recently added to Paramount+

Top Gear Australia (17 May)

Series. Hosts Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia deliver a turbocharged blend of entertainment, information, and pure automotive passion – but with an unmistakable Aussie twist.

Read: Review: Top Gear Australia is high-end hooning

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 7 (15 May)

Series. Zoom into May with monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old techie driver AJ as they return for more fun-filled and action-packed adventures! Together they will explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems and the component parts needed to make everyday technologies work in this lively series.

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

