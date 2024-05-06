Paramount+: new films and shows streaming this week

New this week

Catfish – Season 9 (7 May)

Series. Taking on new cases, Nēvand Kamie will focus more on the lives of their guests, giving attention to their stories of abuse, disease, racism and more as they find brighter paths forward.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (8 May)

Animated feature. When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS!

Halloween Ends (11 May)

Film (2022). As the sequel to Halloween Kills and the thirteenth instalment in the Halloween Franchise, in Halloween Ends the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax for the final instalment of this trilogy. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell.

PAW Patrol – Season 10 (11 May)

Series. Join the PAW Patrol team and their tech-savvy captain Ryder, as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

Recently added to Paramount+

Buffy The Vampire Slayer – S1–S7 (3 May)

Series. This supernatural drama, that ran from 1997 to 2003, follows Buffy Summers as she tries to live a normal life in high school while embracing her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Image: Paramount+.

Behind the Music – Season 2 (2 May)

Series. The new season takes an intimate look at the personal lives of the music scene’s greatest and most influential artists, revealing their joys, misfortunes and rise to the top. Profiling Bell BivDeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen among others.

Elsbeth (26 April)

Series. Comedy-crime drama series spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. After leaving her legal career for a new investigative role, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with NYPD Captain CW Wagner.

Knuckles (27 April)

Animated miniseries in which Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the ways of the Echidna warrior. Starring Idris Elba, Adam Pally and Jaimi Barbakoff.