How Only Murders in the Building addresses the true-crime problem

A show about a podcast about a murder that’s only available to stream online, and stars two elderly comedians of yesteryear doesn’t sound like the recipe for a hit – yet Only Murders in the Building delivers its premise in one of the most fun and addictive series ever.

In the show, Hotel Arconia residents Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) form an unlikely trio of amateur detectives and podcast producers who are hellbent on solving the mystery of their neighbours’ (that’s one neighbour per season – this whole murder thing is catching on) untimely death.

As true-crime podcast fans themselves, all three characters are familiar with the narrative tropes of a murder mystery, weaving that into the creation of their own podcast – titled, appropriately, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ – and letting it guide their investigation. This often has hilarious results, and leads to a bit of self-awareness at the realisation that these things are not always as narratively satisfying as podcasts would have us believe.

In the first season, the trio succeed in solving the case of Tim Kono’s death, but not before making many a false accusation, pissing off their neighbours (and making great enemies of some), and upsetting those that were close to the victim. In the current (second) season, in which they try to solve former Arconia board president Bunny Folger’s murder, things are going similarly badly.

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short). Image: Starz/ Disney+

It’s a well crafted show that, despite its ageing stars, is incredibly modern, and very considered when it comes to how the general public consumes true-crime tales.

Off the case

As many of us know, the podcast boom started with a true-crime podcast called Serial. The show, which focused on the disappearance of highschooler Hae Min Lee, captivated people so much that some would even host ‘listening parties’, in which all their friends heard the episode simultaneously and then would chat about their theories afterwards.

In the years 2014-2020, almost 200 true-crime podcasts were launched, and the genre regularly has a place on the Top 20 podcast charts in iTunes. The fascination has spilled over into film and TV series too, with shows like Making a Murderer and Tiger King among the most streamed non-fiction series ever.

But Only Murders has arrived at a time when more and more people are falling out of love with the genre. As the true crime obsession has grown, friends and families of the real victims are becoming more and more uncomfortable with their murders being used for entertainment.

There is undoubtedly an element of these podcasts and TV series that is exploitative, especially when they spur consumers to become sleuths who comb through victims’ social media and interrogate said friends and family.

So how does Only Murders work when there looms a huge possibility of us hating the lead characters? Well, the self-awareness has a lot to do with it.

Selena Gomez as Mabel and Cara Delevigne as Alice. Image: Starz/Disney+.

When the young Mabel Mora befriends Alice Banks, the head of a local art collective, she is shocked to discover that her involvement in the mystery of Tim Kono’s murder (who, spoiler alert, was Mabel’s childhood friend) has inspired Banks’ live pop-up art event, complete with a recreation of Mabel’s apartment at the Arconia. This breaks their relationship apart, and by framing this event as ‘a step too far’, it helps justify the trio’s podcast as permissible true-crime entertainment.

Then there’s rival podcast maker Cinda Canning (played by Tina Fey), whose long-time audio series ‘All is Not OK in Oklahoma’ had its No#1 true crime podcast crown stolen by ‘Only Murders’. ‘Oklahoma’ is a fully funded, fully professional production, with star power to boot, so the loss must really sting for Canning. [Spoilers ahead] As we reach the finale of season two, there is a strong implication that Canning may be involved in Bunny Folger’s murder, and that she faked the solution to the central mystery of her ‘Oklahoma’ podcast to get ahead in the industry.

Making Canning a villain by showing the immoral lengths she would go to to produce an entertaining true crime podcast is yet another clever story device that helps ensure the ‘Only Murders’ trio are likeable and forgivable.

The show also steers away from a common genre pitfall: humanising the murderer. There are thankfully no attempts to justify the villain’s actions, or to glorify killing in any way. A killer is a killer, and while their means and motive will always be explained, we don’t sacrifice getting to know and respecting the victims for a Hannibal-esque murder worship.

Sure, it’s a comedy show after all, with a tongue-in-cheek tone and many a wholesome scene between its endearing stars, but it’s also one of the smartest approaches to the crime genre that I’ve ever seen.

I can’t wait to see where it goes next.

Only Murders in the Building streams its second season finale today – you can watch it on Disney+.