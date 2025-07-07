News

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 7 to 13 July 2025 on Netflix with this guide.
7 Jul 2025 15:33
Paul Dalgarno
Too Much. Image: Netflix.

Too Much. Image: Netflix.

Netflix: new this week

Too Much (10 July)

Too Much. Image: Netflix.
Too Much. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe and Michael Zegan. Watch the trailer.

Katie Taylor Vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (12 July)

Boxing match – live on Netflix 23 July, 10am AEST. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headline a historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden. Presented by Most Valuable Promotions.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (12 July)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Netflix.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Netflix.

Film (2023). Mentor to an idealistic tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow battles between their growing connection and his bottomless ambition.

Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman.

Netflix: recently added

The Old Guard 2 (2 July)

Film (2025). In this superhero action sequel, Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli. Watch the trailer.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 (3 July)

Series. A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Vivienne Acheampong.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 (25 June)

Series. Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage – or is the one actually someone else?

Squid Game Season 3 (27 June)

Squid Game Season 3. Image: Netflix.
Squid Game Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. Devastated after losing his friend, Player 456 presses on – challenging the Front Man’s scheme in the final season of the globally most-watched series.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul. Watch the trailer.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Season 2 (18 June)

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Season 2. Image: Netflix.
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. A new batch of hopefuls face fierce competition, high expectations and even higher kicks as they vie for a spot with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Fubar Season 2. Image: Netflix.
Ginny and Georgia Season 3. Image: Netflix.
The Survivors. Image: Netflix.
Ginny and Georgia Season 3 (5 June)

Ginny And Georgia Season 3. Image: Netflix.
Ginny and Georgia Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. As Georgia’s trial sends shockwaves through Wellsbury, Ginny and Austin become entangled in a web of lies and betrayal, where no one emerges unscathed.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass.

The Survivors (6 June)

The Survivors. Image: Netflix.
The Survivors. Image: Netflix.

Series. Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.

When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer amongst them.

Starring Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm and Damien Garvey.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

