Freeplay Angles: game showcase schedule and tickets now live

Tickets for Freeplay Angles 2025 are now on sale for game development professionals and enthusiasts keen to learn more about the local Australian games industry, and the art of creating games. As previously announced, this year’s show takes place from 31 July 2025 to 2 August 2025 in Carlton, Victoria.

It will encompass daily talks in a formal conference, as well as nighttime events designed to ‘celebrate artistic and experimental game making in Australia and throughout Oceania.’ Local indie developers, interactive artists, games academics and students are invited to share ideas and discuss their latest works, with this feeling particularly important in a year of difficulty for game makers.

‘In a year of extraordinary challenges, personal and professional and political, Freeplay Angles offers a venue for honest and forthright discussion about the state of it all. Things are cooked. Let’s talk about it together,’ organisers said.

The theme for this year’s Freeplay Angles, inspired by this instability, is ‘Universal Constants.’ Across various talks, developers will discuss the nature of change, and how certain constants still persist, despite hardships. Love, fortune, and death remain through all things, and we must learn to celebrate and live with this.

In addition to announcing ticket availability, the Freeplay Angles team have also released the full schedule for the upcoming event, with a host of talks charting various elements of game development, including how to thrive in tough circumstances.

Amongst the highlights, you can find talks about creating demons (led by Summerfall Studios’ Benjamin Ee), talks about exploring representation of mental health, and talks about the nature of unions. A raft of prominent Australian creators are on board for the event, including those working on some of the most exciting projects in development within Australia.

When talks aren’t taking place, Freeplay Angles will also provide other opportunities to learn and connect – through a WIP night showcasing game works in progress, and in a Saturday evening market where creators will offer zines, arts and crafts, and more.

Those keen to attend Freeplay Angles 2025 can learn more on the Freeplay website. Tickets for the conference begin at AUD $20.00 for concessions, and AUD $40.00 for everyone else. There will also be some free events, including the WIP night, for those unable to attend the daily talks and exhibits.