What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to what’s new to streaming on your service providers this week (31 July – 6 August 2023) in Australia. If you prefer to go to the cinema, you might enjoy our film festival guide instead.

Netflix

Heartstopper season 2. Image: Netflix.

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child (1 August)

Jake Paul—YouTuber, perennial troublemaker, and pro boxing sensation—shares his unlikely journey from online prankster to power puncher in this documentary.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2 August)

Foodborne pathogens kill thousands of people in the U.S. every year. This documentary is an urgent call to action for the officials who have the power to mitigate this danger.

Head to Head (3 August)

A lovesick chauffeur and a bootleg mechanic mistakenly pick up a retired crime lord, igniting a wild, life-changing adventure in this Arabic comedy-thriller.

Heartstopper Season 2 (3 August)

Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 (3 August)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (6 Underground) leads this courtroom drama series as hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller (originally played by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 film) who restarts his career and runs his practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (3 August)

Bullied by his boss and worked around the clock, a corporate drone finally feels alive thanks to a timely zombie outbreak in this Japanese zom-com based on the manga series of the same name. Before the undead claim him as one of their own, he is determined to go through his bucket list.

Apple TV+

Physical. Image: Apple TV+.

Physical Season 3 (2 August)

Rose Byrne leads this final season of the dark comedy series as a woman in the 1980s who breaks free from housewife duties by crushing the world of aerobics.

Prime Video

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. image: Prime Video.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Heart (4 August)

Sigourney Weaver leads this seven-part adaptation of Holly Ringland’s novel, a decades-long tale set in Australia following a child as she grows into a woman. Also stars Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers), Frankie Adams (The Expanse), and Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife).

Paramount+

Zoey 102. Image: Paramount+

Zoey 102 (1 August)

Jamie Lynn Spears returns as Zoey Brooks from Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 for this movie, seeing the older Zoey attend an over-the-top wedding that turns into a high school reunion.

Binge

Reservation Dogs. Image: Binge

Reservation Dogs season 3 (4 August)

This season, the Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home. After making it back to Okern, Elora considers the idea of college, Bear comes across a conspiracy theorist named ‘Maximus’, Willie Jack grows more invested in healing her community and Cheese, well, he still lives with his grandmother who’s not his grandmother.