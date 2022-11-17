New streaming shows, films and cinema releases in Australia this weekend

New series

1899 (Netflix)

The pitch: ‘When mysterious events change the course of an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers.’

Dead to Me Season 3 (Netflix)

The pitch: ‘A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn’t quite what she seems.’

New films

Spirited (Apple TV)

The pitch: ‘Imagine Charles Dickens’ heartwarming tale of a scrooge visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve—but funnier. And with Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Also, huge musical numbers.’

Disenchanted (Disney+)

The pitch: ‘The sequel to Enchanted (2007) with the original all-star cast, this live-action musical comedy is streaming from 18 November. Ten years after her happily ever after, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process.’

New documentary

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Disney+)

The pitch: ‘One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. It has been a remarkable journey for a character dreamed up at a low point in the career of Walt Disney, an ambitious young artist who moved to Hollywood from Kansas City, Missouri.’

The People We Hate at the Wedding (Prime Video)

The pitch: ‘In this hilariously raunchy comedy, dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did.’

New in Australian cinemas

She Said

The pitch: ‘New York Times reporters Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan)and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.’

The Wonder

The pitch: ‘A tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil.’ Starring Florence Pugh.

On the Line

The pitch: ‘A host takes a call, where an unknown person threatens to kill the showman’s entire family on air. To save loved ones, the radio host will have to play a survival game and the only way to win is to find out the identity of the criminal. Starring Mel Gibson.’

Millie Lies Low

The pitch: ‘Anxiety-ridden Millie is on her way from Wellington to New York for an internship at a prestigious architecture firm when a moment of panic causes her to miss her flight.’