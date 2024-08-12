New shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, AMC+, SBS, Prime and more

Netflix: new shows streaming

Worst Ex Ever (14 August)

Series. From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

Emily in Paris – Season 4 Part 1 (15 August)

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Ashley Park as Mindy, Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Image: Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix.

Emily’s life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she’s ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city – and man – of her dreams. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park.

The Union (16 August)

Film (2024). A New Jersey construction worker goes from regular guy to aspiring spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart recruits him for a high-stakes espionage mission. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry and JK Simmons.

Stan: new shows streaming

Critical Incident (12 August)

Critical Incident. Image: Stan.

Series. A psychological crime drama delving into the complex world of policing and the consequences on those most vulnerable, the Stan Original Series Critical Incident is inspired by creator Sarah Bassiuoni’s (The Secrets She Keeps) real life experiences working as a lawyer in Western Sydney’s juvenile justice system. Filmed in Western Sydney’s Blacktown, Granville, Parramatta and Greenacre, the series offers a nuanced depiction of policing and criminality. Starring Akshay Khanna, Zoë Boe, Roxie Mohebbi, Hunter Page-Lochard and Jai Waetford. Watch trailer.

Bel-Air – Season 3 (16 August)

Series. The return of the dramatic take on 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. Season 3 follows Will as he navigates summer in Bel-Air, as close alliances between unsuspecting characters are formed and the change of weather brings both personal and professional challenges for the Banks family. Starring Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman and Jimmy Akingbola.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars – Season 1 (16 August)

Series. Prepare to discover what happens behind the stage in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Season 1. Tremendously fabulous fan-favourite queens, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 runner-up, Kween Kong, will return to the runway, pushing themselves beyond their limits during divine challenges in an attempt to take the crown and be marked the global queen.

The Fall of the House of Murdaugh (18 August)

Series. A comprehensive look inside the case that confused observers across the globe. The three-part limited series boasts exclusive access to the family, friends and defence team of Alex Murdaugh, a previously distinguished attorney in South Carolina who was convicted of murdering his wife and son, uncovering several missing elements that have not yet been brought to light.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Play School Science Time – Season 3 (12 August)

Dust off your lab coat, Play School’s Science Time is back for even more awesome experiments! Join Matt and Miah to learn about snot, stars, spaceships, and everything in between.

Australian Story: Nick Cave with Leigh Sales (12 August)

Australian Story: Nick Cave with Leigh Sales. Image: ABC.

In a wide-ranging and deeply personal conversation with Leigh Sales, Cave discusses the enduring strength of his Australian roots, what he has learned about grief, his attitude to drugs, his search for meaning in religion and why he continues to make new, often challenging, music well into his 60s with his band the Bad Seeds. Broadcast at 8pm on ABC TV and on ABC iview.

The Secret Lives of Our Urban Birds: Perth (13 August)

Dr. Ann Jones is on her latest birding adventure, this time across Perth. Uncovering the secrets of majestic wedge-tailed eagles to sexy splendid fairy wrens, she learns why people are passionate about their charismatic birds.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction (14 August)

Series. One question, two guests and the man everyone agrees is this country’sleast experienced interviewer. Join Shaun Micallef each week as he chats with his famous acquaintances about what’s really important to them. Watch trailer.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee (14 August)

Guy Montgomery and assistant Aaron Chen star in this fast-paced hilarious new comedy that puts four famous faces through their paces, as they attempt to spell as best they can to be crowned that week’s best speller.

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces – Season 12 (15 August)

Amazing Spaces is back, with some of the most eccentric, ambitious, and passionate self-builders George Clarke has ever met! And, not to be outdone, George attempts to create an elegant airborne cabin from an old industrial scissor lift! He also heads to Denmark, home of gorgeous and minimalist architecture.

Compass (18 August)

Series. Compass explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality, with new host, popular journalist and broadcaster, Indira Naidoo.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

Chorus Girls (15 August)

Chorus Girls. Image: Tine Harden/ SBS.

Series. A darkly comedic tale about eight young dancers trying to survive in a sexist workplace in the mid-70s. This summer they team up and find the strength to resist. Chorus Girls is set in a time when women took to the streets, burning their bras and demanding equal pay, while others were dancing on stage in bikinis. It’s a story of love, violence, repressed sexuality, loneliness, loyalty, and ambition. But most of all, it’s story of community. Starring Marie Bach Hansen and Marie Reuther.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows streaming

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 3, AMC+ & Acorn TV (12 August)

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 3. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Series. Enjoy a slate of new adventures as the ladies of Drake Private Detectives take on more challenging cases and face off against some impressive foes. Starring Lauren Lee Smith, Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard and Sharron Matthews.

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins, Shudder & AMC+ (16 August)

Film (2024). A shaman instructs Mila to return a mystical bracelet, the Kawaturih, to the Dancing Village, a remote site on the easternmost tip of Java Island. Joined by her cousin, Yuda, and his friends Jito and Arya, Mila arrives on the island only to discover that the village elder has passed away and that the new guardian, Mbah Buyut, isn’t present. Starring Aulia Sarah and Maudy Effrosina. Watch trailer.

BritBox: new shows streaming

Pub Rescue with Tom Kerridge (13 August)

Series. Publican and chef Tom Kerridge is on a mission to reverse a trend which has seen Britain’s traditional pubs closing down at an alarming rate. Watch trailer.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – Season 3 (15 August)

Sister Boniface – Season 3. Image: BritBox.

The crime-solving, Vespa-driving nun is back on the case in this critically-acclaimed Father Brown spin-off. Lorna Watson (The IT Crowd, Forget Me Not) returns as Sister Boniface of St Vincents Convent. This season, a prestigious perfumer is found dead, a renowned organist is murdered mid-tune, and a cult sci-fi convention turns ugly when one of the guests is kidnapped. Starring Lorna Watson, Rupert Vansittart, Lorna Watson, Siobhan Redmond and Timothy West. Watch trailer.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

Jackpot!

Jackpot! Image: Amazon MGM Studios.

Film (2024). In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy, who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. Starring Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri and Donald Elise Watkins. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

The Bureau – Seasons 1-5 (15 August)

The Bureau. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Within the French secret service, known as the DGSE, operates a clandestine branch of undercover agents. Dispatched under false identities to hot zones all around the world, their mission is to seek out and identify potential sources. They must be completely undetectable, like ghosts infiltrating a highly elaborate system. Starring Mathieu Kassovitz, Florence Loiret Caille and Jonathan Zaccaï. Watch the trailer.

The Challenge 40: Battle Of The Eras (16 August)

Series. Featuring 40 legendary competitors from the series’ 26-year history representing their ‘Challenge Era’ in an epic battle for the ages. Legends will collide as they strive to immortalise their names as Challenge 40 Champions and earn their share of the $1 million prize.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

Bad Monkey (14 August)

Bad Monkey. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Andrew Yancy has been bounced from the Miami Police department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realises that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times Bestselling novel and enduring cult favourite, the series is adapted to screen by award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence. Starring Vince Vaughn, L Scott Caldwell and Rob Delaney. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows streaming

Industry – Season 3

Harry Lawtey and Kit Harington in Industry S3. Image: Binge.

Tensions escalate as the young graduates of Pierpoint & Co. navigate a high-stakes world of finance amidst personal and professional challenges. With ambitions soaring and rivalries intensifying, they must navigate ethical dilemmas and power struggles while grappling with the consequences of their choices. As relationships deepen and fractures emerge, they discover the true cost of success in an unforgiving industry. Against the backdrop of a volatile market, each character faces pivotal decisions that will define their futures, both within the firm and beyond. Starring Myha’la, Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey. Watch the trailer.

The Ark – Season 2 (13 August)

Series. We’re back with the survivors of the spaceship Ark One, who have to do their best to survive and thrive following a catastrophic event that caused massive loss of life. Starring Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie and Richard Fleeshman.

Googlebox Australia – Season 20 (14 August)

Reality series. The return of the series in which some of Australia’s most opinionated and avid TV viewers comment on the best, worst and controversial shows and news stories of the past week, all from the comfort of their sofas.

Disney+: new shows streaming

Solar Opposites – Season 5 (12 August)

Solar Opposites – Season 5. Image Disney+.

Series. The return of the animated show in which a family of aliens in middle America chew the fat over whether life is better there or on their home planet. Starring Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. Watch the trailer.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Season 2

Animated series for children. The young Jedi take on new missions across the galaxy as they try to stop the rise of the pirates.

DocPlay: new shows streaming

Swan Song (12 August)

Series. An immersive look inside The National Ballet of Canada as it mounts a legacy-defining new production of Swan Lake. With full access to the creative process, this four-part series delves into the lives of the dancers as they push themselves to their limits to stage one of the most significant nights in their careers and company’s history.

Sorry/Not Sorry (12 August)

Film (2023). With candor and surprising humour, Sorry/Not Sorry sheds new light on the nuanced experiences of three women who spoke up about comedian Louis CK’s sexual misconduct over the years. The film invites viewers to question whose stories and whose art we value, and at what cost. Directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones.

Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown (15 August)

Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown. Image: DocPlay.

Film (2016). An entertaining documentary chronicling the remarkable life and work of one of the most iconic comic performers and filmmakers of our time. Watch the trailer.