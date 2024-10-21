New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Prime and more

New shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows

Territory (24 Oct)

Territory. Image: Netflix. New shows.

Series. When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future. Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and Sam Corlett. Watch the trailer.

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 (25 Oct)

Simone Biles Rising Part 2. Image: Netflix. New shows.

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics. Starring Simone Biles.

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows

Whistable Pearl – S3 – Acorn TV & AMC+ (21 Oct)

Whistable Pearl Season 3. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+. New shows.

Series. The Whitstable Pearl is thriving and so is Pearl’s (Kerry Godliman) detective sideline. After a short hiatus, DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles) returns to Whitstable, reenergised, and determined to make progress in his quest for self-healing. He and Pearl continue to make a formidable team as they work through various cases together – Pearl never needing Mike’s help as much as he needs hers.

Azrael – Shudder & AMC+ (25 Oct)

Film. In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival.

From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz and starring Samara Weaving. Watch the trailer.

Stan: new shows

Dead & Buried (24 Oct)

Dead & Buried. Image: Stan. New shows.

Series. When out shopping with her son, a woman bumps into the man responsible for killing her brother 20 years ago. Unaware until then that the killer been released from prison and is living in the same town, the woman discovers the successful career and family life he has forged for himself since his early release. Starring Annabel Scholey and Colin Morgan. Watch the trailer.

Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax (27 Oct)

Series. Featuring exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged hate crime on actor Jussie Smollett, this docuseries chronicles the behind the scenes manoeuvring and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations.

BritBox: new shows

Detectorists – Seasons 1–3 (22 Oct)

Series. Two eccentric metal detector enthusiasts spend their time trying to detect a fortune hidden just underground. Starring Mackenzie Crook, Toby Jones and Rachael Stirling.

Dalgliesh – Season 2 (24 Oct)

Dalgliesh S2. Image: BritBox. New shows.

Series. A TV adaptation of PD James’ international best-selling and much-loved Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries. Inspector Adam Dalgliesh returns for a second season, solving unusual murders and revealing buried secrets alongside DS Kate Miskin as the pair uncover the desperation and depravity that drives people to murder. But as Inspector Dalgleish’s poetry career flourishes, he must dissect his own motives as he considers resigning from the police. Starring Bertie Carvel, Carlyss Peer and Alistair Brammer. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows

Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell in Plum. Image: ABC. New shows.

Series. Football hero Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum is diagnosed with a brain disorder. But hiding the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife cares too much, and your son realises the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame. Starring Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell.

‘Plum is up front about being about something. And not just the topical issue of long-term injuries in sport, though that’s definitely a part of it. In his creator’s statement, Cowell – who is series creator, writer (it’s also based on his novel), executive producer and star – writes: ‘The notion of the two choices we have as males; to be the effeminate poet, or in turn [into] the thug, brute sports guy … Why don’t we celebrate men being sensitive and poetic and thoughtful as well as physically strong?’

‘The idea that a well-rounded life is essential for happiness is hardly controversial in theory, though as Plum points out, in practice Australian culture is somewhat different. And Plum isn’t exactly free of those assumptions: after all, the central premise here is that a popular and successful sportsman develops an interest in poetry as a direct consequence of an acquired brain injury.’ Read more …

Fisk – Season 3 (20 Oct)

Fisk Season 3. Image: ABC. New shows.

Series. Now that Helen is a name partner, the stakes are much higher when things go haywire at Gruber & Fisk. When Ray is distracted by love and Roz suffers a crisis of confidence, Helen must step up and right the ship. Starring Kitty Flanagan.

‘Now a name partner at the newly retitled law firm of Gruber & Fisk, Fisk is tackling wills and probate alongside Ray Gruber (Marty Sheargold), while his sister Roz (Juila Zemiro) runs Conch Mediation just down the corridor. Probate clerk and self-styled webmaster George (Aaron Chen) is still manning the front desk. Basically, it’s business as usual – at least at first.

‘There have been a few changes. For one, Fisk now has her own home, and an annoyingly petty neighbour (played by Carl Barron). A big part of the genius of Fisk is that while in their broadest strokes the characters are stock comedy types – sleazy clients, bossy co-workers, an annoying neighbour – they’re always so specific and well observed they never feel generic.’ Read more …

SBS On Demand: new shows

Bosch – Season 3 (23 Oct)

Bosch Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch investigated his mother’s murder for years, but was unable to bring the killer to justice in the end. The ugly truth behind that case has only left him more tense and restless. Now, Bosch’s teenage daughter, Maddie, has come to live with him and ushered into his personal life the everyday responsibilities of being a single father. Meanwhile, Bosch remains a tenacious cop who struggles to attain justice in an imperfect system. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels. Starring Titus Welliver. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows

Canary Black (24 Oct)

Canary Black. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video. New shows .

Film (2024). A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis. Starring Kate Beckinsale, Saffron Burrows and Rupert Friend. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows

Poppa’s House – Season 1 (22 Oct)

Series. The Wayans family returns to TV sitcoms in the all-new CBS multi-cam comedy Poppa’s House. In the hilarious new series, happily-divorced legendary talkradio host Poppa is challenged at work by a new female co-host and at home, still parenting his adult son, who tries to pursue his passion while being a good father and husband. Starring the real-life father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 5 (24 Oct)

Animated series. In the fifth and final season, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing space potholes – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

Lioness – Season 2 (27 Oct)

Lioness – Season 2. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The return of Taylor Sheridan’s espionage thriller. As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. Starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Nicole Kidman. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 6 (22 Oct)

What We Do In The Shadows returns for Season 6. Image: Binge. New shows.

Series. In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world. Starring Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou. Watch the trailer.

Rescue Hi-Surf – Season 1 (22 Oct)

The pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu – the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. Starring Adam Demos and Robbie Magasiva. Watch the trailer.

The Color Purple (24 Oct)

Film (2023). A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. Starring Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P Henson.

Apple TV+: new shows

Before (25 Oct)

Before. Image: Apple TV+. New shows.

Series. An atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller following Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy, Noah, who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens. Starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe and Rosie Perez. Watch the trailer.

Tú también lo harías (‘You Would Do It Too’) (25 Oct)

Series. An armed robbery on a bus near Barcelona results in the deaths of three robbers, setting a couple of detectives and former lovers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the six witnesses’ inconsistent timelines before time runs out. This lightning-fast thriller shines a spotlight on the importance of truth in today’s society and the lengths people will go to protect their version of it. Starring Pablo Molinero, Ana Polvorosa and Paco Tous.

Disney+: new shows

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (25 Oct)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. Image: Disney+. New shows.

Film (2024). Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself. Watch the trailer.