New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge and more

New shows streaming this week

Netflix: new shows streaming

Emily in Paris – Season 4 Part 2 (12 September)

Series. Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she’s ready for her next adventure. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.

Uglies (13 September)

Uglies. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend. Starring Joey King, Keith Powers and Laverne Cox. Watch the trailer.

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows streaming

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 4: AMC+ & Acorn TV (9 September)

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 4. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Season 4 opens with our intrepid detectives and their best gal pals traipsing through the woods on a scavenger hunt that quickly turns deadly. From the wilderness to the world of high society, from an underground cabaret to a candy factor, Frankie and Trudy investigate murders, kidnappings, heists and poisonings. Using her position as a morality officer, Mary is able to snoop through police files and be privy to non-civilian discussions, while lends a hand with autopsy reports, science experiments, and her newly acquired medical skills. Starring Lauren Lee Smith and Chantel Riley.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: AMC+ (12 September)

Series. Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Starring Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis.

Fans can get a deeper dive into the story of Daryl Dixon with additional programming premiering on 12 September, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Cast Diaries, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Show Me More and The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Special.

AMC+ On Stage at San Diego Comic-Con: AMC+ (12 September)

Fans are offered a rare all-access pass to the ultimate experience for TV’s most passionate fandoms at San Diego Comic-Con. Get a first-hand look at cast and creators of AMC’s favourite shows with an all-star lineup including Sam Reid (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire) as well as Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches).

In A Violent Nature: Shudder & AMC+ (13 September)

Film (2024). When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem homes in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way. Groundbreaking gruesome slasher from writer and director Chris Nash (ABCs of Death 2). Watch the trailer.

Stan: new shows streaming

Game Night (9 September)

Film (2018). Friends who get together for regular game nights find themselves, inadvertently, in a real-life mystery. Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and Kyle Chandler. Watch the trailer.

Spectacular Earth – Season 1 (10 September)

Series. Enjoy some of the most stunning natural phenomena the world has to offer and understand the forces combining to make them happen.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (11 September)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2019). It’s the late 1960s and Rick Dalton (a TV star) and his stunt double, Cliff, have their eye on achieving lasting success in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Watch the trailer.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (14 September)

Film (2022). Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking control of the wizarding world – Dumbledore knows it and asks Scamander to lead a team on a perilous mission. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

The Valley of Sin (15 September)

Series. A six-hour docuseries that examines the mid-90s witch-hunt that pitted neighbour against neighbour in Wenatchee, Washington – the self-appointed ‘Apple Capital of The World’. When police uncovered a monstrous child sex ring known among its membership as ‘The Circle’, local authorities alleged that dozens of children were assaulted in the bedrooms of their parents, in the homes of their neighbours and at the altar of a church.

BritBox: new shows streaming

Call the Midwife – Season 13 (9 September)

Call the Midwife – Season 13. Image: BritBox.

Series. The return of group of midwives living in East London from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. It is now 1969, and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before, putting added pressure on maternity beds across the country. But Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births with the support of the Sisters. Starring Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main and Jenny Agutter. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Making Lachlan Murdoch: A Three-Part Special (9 September)

Making Lachlan Murdoch: A Three-Part Special. Image: ABC.

Australian Story. Who is Lachlan Murdoch? And how has he been shaped by the family legacy, his rivalry with his siblings, the years at his father’s side and those spent estranged from the media empire? ​ In a three-part Australian Story special, journalist Paddy Manning sheds light on one of the media industry’s most enigmatic and least understood characters. Watch the trailer.

Grand Designs – Season 16 (12 September)

Series. It’s a new season and a new crop of people doing their best to build their dream homes, sometimes against the odds. Presented by Kevin McCloud.

Better – Season 1 (14 September)

Series. After her son’s close brush with death Detective Inspector Louise ‘Lou’ Slack has a deep secret, setting out to make amends for her misdeeds. She then realises she must betray the dangerous drug baron she’s been working for. Starring Vincent Leila Farzad, Andrew Buchan and Samuel Edward-Cook.

triple j’s One Night Stand (15 September)

Special. triple j’s One Night Stand makes a hotly anticipated return in Warrnambool, Victoria, on Peek Whurrong Land, alongside an all-star cast of Australian acts including G Flip, Ruel and What So Not.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 15

Jimmy Carr hosts a fresh new season of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, the British comedy game show where a barrage of comedians take on numbers and letters. In this premiere episode, Jonathan Ross and Russell Kane battle with Alan Carr and Judi Love in the classic words and numbers quiz. Josh Jones joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, while maths whizz Rachel Riley looks after the numbers.

Those Who Kill – Seasons 3-4 (12 September)

Danish Nordic noir series. Criminal profiler Louise Bergstein is on edge after her most recent case, but when a couple is brutally murdered, she is determined to track down the killer. As she teams up with police investigator Frederik Havgaard, all evidence points to a young man with a terrible and desperate past. Starring Natalie Madueño and Simon Sears.

Spent (13 September)

Spent. Image: BBC/ Various Artists Limited/ Robert Viglasky.

British comedy series. From the executive producers of I May Destroy You and Catastrophe, and inspired by the real-life experiences of its writer and lead Michelle de Swarte. Despite her humble beginnings, Mia has become accustomed to the finer things in life. Beautiful clothes, beautiful friends and an abundant bank balance. Unfortunately, Mia’s jet-set career has seriously stalled. The truth is, she’s bankrupt, pushing 40 and struggling to find somewhere to sleep. Now Mia is on the run, mainly from herself. Starring Michelle de Swarte, Amanda Wilkin and Karl Collins. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new shows streaming

The Grand Tour: One for the Road (13 September)

The Grand Tour: One for the Road. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Three middle-aged men rampage around the world driving the best and most exciting cars in the most epic and most interesting landscapes and then having a petty argument until one of them falls over. Starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (11 September)

Series for children. Settle in for all new episodes of The Patrick Star Show, which follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

MTV VMAs 2024 (12 September)

Live music show. The MTV 2024 VMAs return to New York from UBS Arena to celebrate the biggest names in music with headline-generating surprises, one time only performances and a fan-filled audience. Tune in to all the action of the 2024 VMAs as Paramount+ streams the awards live from 8.30am AEST on Thursday, 12 September, staring with a pre-show, leading into the live awards show at 10am AEST. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.

Dora – Season 2 (13 September)

Series for children. Everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer, Dora, returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest. Dora season two, will see Dora and her best monkey friend, Boots, encounter new challenges, overcome tricky obstacles, and explore new fantastical territories. Kids will join the iconic Latina heroine on her journey as she meets new friends and helps others, learning inspiring lessons through catchy songs and nonstop laughter.

Tulsa King – Season 2 (15 September)

Tulsa King – Season 2. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Season 2 sees Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realise that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Tatiana Zappardino. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows streaming

Taskmaster – Season 18 (13 September)

Series. A new line-up of contestants are set to compete in the 15th series of the critically-acclaimed task tournament. Greg Davies will resume his role as theTaskmaster, accompanied by his faithful sidekick Little Alex Horne who is poised and ready to provide stats, data and occasional comfort in the most bizarre yet cut-throat show on television.

Wonka (13 September)

Wonka. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Film (2023). With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die and Murray McArthur. Watch the trailer.

Kanopy: new shows streaming

Film (2022). A meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. Starring Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell. Read the ScreenHub review.

Film (2002). Irregular migrants Okwe and Senay work at a posh London hotel and live in constant fear of deportation. One night Okwe stumbles across evidence of a bizarre murder, setting off a series of events that could lead to disaster or freedom. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Audrey Tautou and Sophie Okonedo. Watch the trailer.

DocPlay: new shows streaming

Body Parts (Aus only)

Body Parts. Image: Shout! Studios.

Documentary (2022). An extensive cast of Hollywood insiders take us on an eye-opening journey through some of the most iconic sex scenes in movie history, tracing the legacy of exploitation of women in the entertainment industry and revealing what really goes on behind the camera to create on-screen intimacy.