Streaming September 2024: new shows & films on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+, SBS and more …

1 September

Follow the Rain (Netflix)

Documentary (2024). Across the rich Australian landscape, two fungi hunters discover unknown species and capture their vibrant finds through time-lapse photography. Starring Stephen Axford.

Copa 71 (Stan)

Film (2023). A documentary featuring the pioneering women who participated in the 1971 Women’s Soccer World Cup, a tournament watched by record crowds before being written out of sporting history. Starring Elvira Aracen, Janice Barton and Brandi Chastain.

Stop Making Sense – 4K Remaster (Stan)

Film (2024). Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film of Talking Heads was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics to be the greatest concert film of all time.

One Life (Paramount+)

Film (2023). This biopic tells the emotional true story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Lena Olin, Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Flynn. Watch the trailer.

2 September

The Hours (Stan)

Film (2002). The novel Mrs. Dalloway affects three generations of women who have each contended with the experience of suicide in their lives. Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore.

Death in Paradise – Season 13 (BritBox)

Series. We’re back with DI Neville Parker for more murder cases on Saint Marie. Marlon confronts his future, Naomi lets loose to double date with Darlene, and Catherine finds herself embroiled in a murder case when an old friend becomes a suspect. New and returning faces arrive on Saint Marie, and Neville faces his biggest decision yet. Starring Ralf Little, Shantol Jackson, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine.

Vera – Season 1 (ABC iview)

Series. Against the backdrop of the stunning Northumberland landscape, DCI Vera Stanhope leads a team investigating series of murder mysteries. Starring Brenda Blethyn, Jon Morrison and Riley Jones.

Suspect – Season 2 (SBS On Demand)

British crime drama series. When Jon admits under hypnosis that he kills women and intends on killing a girl tonight, his psychotherapist, Dr Susannah Newman, knows he must be stopped. She contacts the police and her former lover, DSI Richard Groves, but when he refuses to take action, Susannah is forced to save the girl alone. Starring Dominic Cooper, Anne-Marie Duff and Ben Miller.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (DocPlay)

Documentary (2024). Enjoy the definitive musical biography of Paul Simon – one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock ‘n roll. From Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney.

Tulsa King – Season 1 (Prime Video)

Following his release from prison, Mafia capo Dwight ‘ The General’ Manfredi is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he builds a new criminal empire with a group of unlikely characters. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Chris Caldovino and Dana Delany.

3 September

Untold: Hope Solo VS US Soccer (Netflix)

Series. World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women’s soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates. Starring Hope Solo.

Rev – Seasons 1–3 (Stan)

An Anglican vicar, his wife and a small group of London parishioners get involved in a series of misadventures. Starring Tom Hollander, Olivia Colman and Steve Evets.

The Real Spies Among Friends (BritBox)

Documentary (2022). In this documentary we get the real story of the Cambridge Spies – as explored elsewhere in the drama series A Spy Among Friends. Starring Roger Allam, Helen Fry and David Haig-Thomas.

Alf – Seasons 1–4 (Binge)

Series. It’s been 34 years since the wise-cracking alien life form last uttered his catchphrase ‘Ha! I Kill Me’ but, three decades later, the laughs haven’t died. This family sitcom follows the Tanner family and the cat-eating, beer-drinking alien they must keep secret from the outside world. Starring Max Wright and puppeteer Paul Fusco.

4 September

Triangle (Stan)

Film (2009). A group of friends have their yacht capsized by mysterious storm before an even more mysterious ship arrives to rescue them. Starring Melissa George, Joshua McIvor and Jack Taylor.

The Jetty (BritBox)

Series. This new four-part thriller series explores how a fire, murder and an illicit love triangle are connected after a fire tears through a boat club in a scenic Lancashire town. Detective Ember Manning must uncover how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls. As she gets closer to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present, and the town she’s always called home. Starring Jenna Coleman, Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus and Tom Glynn-Carney.

Slow Horses – Season 4 (Apple TV+)

Series. The BAFTA Award-winning series return for a fourth season, with Hugo Weaving joining the cast. Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House. The series recently scored nine Emmy Award nominations for its widely acclaimed third season, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Jonathan Pryce. The returning ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar and Australian Christopher Chung.

The Sixth Commandment (SBS On Demand)

British true crime drama series. This miniseries explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and the extraordinary events that unfolded over the following years. It tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar and a charismatic student, Ben Field, set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory. Starring Timothy Spall and Éanna Hardwicke.

The Tiny Chef Show – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Preschool series. Season 2 follows viral culinary sensation Tiny Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. The new season will see Chef welcome a delicious line-up of celebrity and influencer guest stars including the likes of Kristen Bell, Young Dylan, Tony Hawk and Danny Trejo.

Ridiculousness – Season 36 (Paramount+)

Series. From epic stunts, pranks gone wrong, to everything in between, host Rob Dyrek returns with co-host Steelo Brim to showcase and dissect the most hilarious and absurd viral videos on the internet. Featuring special celebrity guests throughout the season, Dyrek will discuss and categorise the wild and wacky clips caught on camera.

Tell Me Lies – Season 2 (Disney+)

Series. Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. While very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season 1 impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways. Starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

5 September

The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Series. Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding – and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Eve Hewson. Watch the trailer.

Apollo 13: Survival (Netflix)

Documentary (2024). Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Film (2024). A former Marine confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail. Starring Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson and Anna Sophia Robb. Watch the trailer.

Selling Sunset – Season 8 (Netflix)

Series. Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It’s business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend. Starring Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause.

Exit – Season 3 (SBS On Demand)

Norwegian financial thriller series. In their elite and seemingly perfect world, four multimillionaire friends share a profound dissatisfaction with the monotony of everyday life, and seek the thrills only big money can buy. In this third season, the fossil-fuel crisis extends its grip on the global economy and money is flowing like never before into green energy – only to be siphoned off in shady dealings and mysterious hedge funds. Starring Simon J. Berger, Agnes Kittelsen and Tobias Santelmann.

Murder in the Outback (DocPlay)

Series. A major in-depth re-examination of the Falconio and Lees mystery, an infamous case from 2001 concerning a horror story of abduction and death on a lonely Australian highway. Watch the trailer.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (Prime Video)

Film (2024). After receiving a distressing call from an informant, Federal Agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head deep into the Giralang Ranges to investigate the whereabouts of their corporate whistle-blower Alice after she mysteriously disappears on a company hiking retreat. The four women who were recovered from the bush each seem to be hiding something about their traumatic experience. Starring Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborah Lee-Furness and Robin McLeavey. Read the ScreenHub review.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Binge)

Series. Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the series follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca’. When a hustler named Chicken Man hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Starring Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle. Watch the trailer.

6 September

Power Book II: Ghost (Stan)

Series. The final season follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. ​Starring Michael Rainey Jr, Gianni Paolo and Lovell Adams-Gray.

6 Days (BritBox)

Film (2017). In this thriller directed by Toa Fraser, gunmen storm the Iranian Embassy in London and hold everyone inside hostage, after which the SAS sends their best soldiers to pull off a dangerous rescue mission. Starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish. Watch the trailer.

The Strange Chores – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Series for children. The teenage monster hunters are back to give household chores a supernatural twist, turning ordinary life upside down and twisting the dullest parts of a kid’s life into a crazy tangle of monsters, magic and mayhem.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Disney+)

Series. A reality TV show focussing on mormon wives who are swingers. Starring Jennifer Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt.

Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered (Prime Video)

Series. This docuseries follows French-Canadian social media star and entrepreneur, Elisabeth Rioux as she jet-sets the globe building her Quebec based international swimwear company, while trying to balance romance, family, and motherhood. Giving an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into Elisabeth’s fast-paced life – from steamy photoshoots to glamorous global adventures, the six-part series pulls back the curtain on the triumphs and struggles of maintaining a global personal and professional brand.

Call Me Bae (Prime Video)

Series. This eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae. Downsized from heiress to hustler, ‘Bae’ discovers her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street-smart style. Broke, but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai and her better self while breaking news. Starring Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada and Varun Sood. Watch the trailer.

Funny Woman – Season 2 (Binge)

Series. Barbara Parker is frustrated as she’s fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows. She tries branching out into art house cinema in the hope it will be more progressive but finds that is not the case either. Undeterred and as determined as ever, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell her own stories and get her authentic voice heard. Starring Gemma Arterton, Tom Bateman and Arsher Ali.

7 September

Dune: Part 1 (Stan)

Film (2021). A family of high birth finds itself at the centre of a battle for control over the galaxy’s most valuable natural asset. Meanwhile, the family’s make heir is haunted by visions of a dark future. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

All You Need is Death (Shudder & AMC+)

Film (2023). A young couple who collects rare folk ballads discover the dark side of love when they surreptitiously record and translate an ancient, taboo folk song from the deep, forgotten past. Watch the trailer.

Becoming Frida Kahlo (ABC iview)

Miniseries. A deep dive into the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s world, exploring the themes driving her famous works and her love affair with the famed muralist Diego Rivera. Starring Bethzabe Diaz, Luis-Martín Lozano and Juan Coronel Rivera.

Rubble & Crew – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series for children. In season two of the PAW Patrol preschool spin-off series, fan favourite character Rubble goes on adventures with a whole new crew of pups; the pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

8 September

Revealed: KillJoy (Stan)

Documentary. A film exploring the story of Australian Kathryn Joy, whose father killed their mother when they were three months old. Spanning over 40 years, Revealed: KillJoy follows Kathryn from a child, into adulthood as they embark on a journey to uncover their mother’s buried story. Watch the trailer.

Return to Paradise (ABC iview)

Series. Brilliantly clever Australian ex-pat DI Mackenzie Clarke leaves London under a cloud of suspicion and returns to her hometown Dolphin Cove, where her tenacity and esoteric investigation methods help her solve unsolvable murders. Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Andrea Demetriades and Anna Samson. Watch the trailer.

Unforgotten – Season 5 (ABC iview)

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated period property in west London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930’s or has the body been disposed of in more recent times? Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Andrea Demetriades and Anna Samson.

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Sing-Along Version (Disney+)

Film (2024). Sing-along version of this animated film in which a man seeks redemption by volunteering his family for an experimental space farming mission. Starring Anna Akana, Darin De Paul and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos (Binge)

Series. In the two-part documentary, acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney delves deep into the psyche of renowned Sopranos creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program. Starring Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli.

9 September

Game Night (Stan)

Film (2018). Friends who get together for regular game nights find themselves, inadvertently, in a real-life mystery. Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and Kyle Chandler.

Call the Midwife – Season 13 (BritBox)

Series. The return of group of midwives living in East London from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. It is now 1969, and more babies are being born in hospitals than ever before, putting added pressure on maternity beds across the country. But Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births with the support of the Sisters. Starring Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main and Jenny Agutter.

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Season 4 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Season 4 opens with our intrepid detectives and their best gal pals traipsing through the woods on a scavenger hunt that quickly turns deadly. From the wilderness to the world of high society, from an underground cabaret to a candy factor, Frankie and Trudy investigate murders, kidnappings, heists and poisonings. Using her position as a morality officer, Mary is able to snoop through police files and be privy to non-civilian discussions, while lends a hand with autopsy reports, science experiments, and her newly acquired medical skills. Starring Lauren Lee Smith and Chantel Riley.

10 September

Spectacular Earth – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. Enjoy some of the most stunning natural phenomena the world has to offer and understand the forces combining to make them happen.

11 September

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Stan)

Film (2019). It’s the late 1960s and Rick Dalton (a TV star) and his stunt double, Cliff, have their eye on achieving lasting success in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series for children. Settle in for all new episodes of The Patrick Star Show, which follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

12 September

Emily in Paris – Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix)

Series. Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she’s ready for her next adventure. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC+)

Series. Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Starring Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis.

Fans can get a deeper dive into the story of Daryl Dixon with additional programming premiering on 12 September, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Cast Diaries, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Show Me More and The Last Drive-In: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Special.

Grand Designs – Season 16 (ABC iview)

Series. It’s a new season and a new crop of people doing their best to build their dream homes, sometimes against the odds. Presented by Kevin McCloud.

AMC+ On Stage at San Diego Comic-Con (AMC+)

Fans are offered a rare all-access pass to the ultimate experience for TV’s most passionate fandoms at San Diego Comic-Con. Get a first-hand look at cast and creators of AMC’s favourite shows with an all-star lineup including Sam Reid (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire) as well as Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches).

Those Who Kill – Seasons 3-4 (SBS On Demand)

Danish Nordic noir series. Criminal profiler Louise Bergstein is on edge after her most recent case, but when a couple is brutally murdered, she is determined to track down the killer. As she teams up with police investigator Frederik Havgaard, all evidence points to a young man with a terrible and desperate past. Starring Natalie Madueño and Simon Sears.

MTV VMAs 2024 (Paramount+)

Live music show. The MTV 2024 VMAs return to New York from UBS Arena to celebrate the biggest names in music with headline-generating surprises, one time only performances and a fan-filled audience. Tune in to all the action of the 2024 VMAs as Paramount+ streams the awards live from 8.30am AEST on Thursday, 12 September, staring with a pre-show, leading into the live awards show at 10am AEST. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.

Body Parts (DocPlay)

Documentary (2022). An extensive cast of Hollywood insiders take us on an eye-opening journey through some of the most iconic sex scenes in movie history, tracing the legacy of exploitation of women in the entertainment industry and revealing what really goes on behind the camera to create on-screen intimacy.

Muslim Matchmaker (Disney+)

Series. A reality TV show that follows the lives of Muslim Americans as they navigate cultural customs in their search for love.

13 September

Uglies (Netflix)

Film (2024). In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend. Starring Joey King, Keith Powers and Laverne Cox.

In A Violent Nature (Shudder & AMC+)

Film (2024). When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem homes in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way. Groundbreaking gruesome slasher from writer and director Chris Nash (ABCs of Death 2). Watch the trailer.

Spent (SBS On Demand)

British comedy series. From the executive producers of I May Destroy You and Catastrophe, and inspired by the real-life experiences of its writer and lead Michelle de Swarte. Despite her humble beginnings, Mia has become accustomed to the finer things in life. Beautiful clothes, beautiful friends and an abundant bank balance. Unfortunately, Mia’s jet-set career has seriously stalled. The truth is, she’s bankrupt, pushing 40 and struggling to find somewhere to sleep. Now Mia is on the run, mainly from herself. Starring Michelle de Swarte, Amanda Wilkin and Karl Collins. Watch the trailer.

Dora – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series for children. Everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer, Dora, returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest. Dora season two, will see Dora and her best monkey friend, Boots, encounter new challenges, overcome tricky obstacles, and explore new fantastical territories. Kids will join the iconic Latina heroine on her journey as she meets new friends and helps others, learning inspiring lessons through catchy songs and nonstop laughter.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (Disney+)

Series. In this animated show for children, a nerf-herder discovers an artefact that turns the Star Wars universe on its head, swapping the roles of heroes and villains. Starring Mark Hamill, Gaten Matarazzo and Bobby Moynihan.

In Vogue: The ’90s (Disney+)

Series. This docuseries aims to present the definitive story of the 1990s fashion industry, with the help of Vogue editors Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Starring Nicole Kidman, Claire Danes and Sarah Jessica Parker. Watch the trailer.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road (Prime Video)

Series. Three middle-aged men rampage around the world driving the best and most exciting cars in the most epic and most interesting landscapes and then having a petty argument until one of them falls over. Starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Taskmaster – Season 18 (Binge)

Series. A new line-up of contestants are set to compete in the 15th series of the critically-acclaimed task tournament. Greg Davies will resume his role as theTaskmaster, accompanied by his faithful sidekick Little Alex Horne who is poised and ready to provide stats, data and occasional comfort in the most bizarre yet cut-throat show on television.

Wonka (Binge)

Film (2023). With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Gustave Die and Murray McArthur. Watch the trailer.

14 September

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (Stan)

Film (2022). Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking control of the wizarding world – Dumbledore knows it and asks Scamander to lead a team on a perilous mission. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

Better – Season 1 (ABC iview)

Series. After her son’s close brush with death Detective Inspector Louise ‘Lou’ Slack has a deep secret, setting out to make amends for her misdeeds. She then realises she must betray the dangerous drug baron she’s been working for. Starring Vincent Leila Farzad, Andrew Buchan and Samuel Edward-Cook.

15 September

The Valley of Sin (Stan)

Series. A six-hour docuseries that examines the mid-90s witch-hunt that pitted neighbour against neighbour in Wenatchee, Washington – the self-appointed ‘Apple Capital of The World’. When police uncovered a monstrous child sex ring known among its membership as ‘The Circle’, local authorities alleged that dozens of children were assaulted in the bedrooms of their parents, in the homes of their neighbours and at the altar of a church.

triple j’s One Night Stand (ABC iview)

Special. triple j’s One Night Stand makes a hotly anticipated return in Warrnambool, Victoria, on Peek Whurrong Land, alongside an all-star cast of Australian acts including G Flip, Ruel and What So Not.

Tulsa King – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. Season 2 sees Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realise that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Tatiana Zappardino. Watch the trailer.

16 September

Sherwood – Season 1 (Stan)

A damaged community receives a fresh blow in the shape of two new murders, leading to a record-breaking manhunt. Starring Lorraine Ashbourne, Adam Hugill and Perry Fitzpatrick.

Candice Renoir – Season 10 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

After a 10-year hiatus, Candice Renoir returns to a French port city, turning her perceived weaknesses into strengths as she solves cases, all while embracing her femininity. In the first episode, while sedated after being shot, Candice is torn between life and death; unexpectedly, this ends up having repercussions on the resolution of a case. Starring Cécile Bois.

Occupied City (DocPlay)

Documentary (2023). This immersive, epic work of memorialisation from Oscar winner Steve McQueen uncovers WWII histories hidden in plain sight. Watch the trailer.

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Live Show (Binge)

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will honour the best in American prime time television programming from June 1 2023 until May 31 2024, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, with the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on 7 and 8 September at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

17 September

Child Star (Disney+)

Film (2024). Documentary exploring the ways in which well-known former child stars look back on the highs and lows of coming of age in the spotlight. Starring Demi Lovato, Christina Ricci and Drew Barrymore.

18 September

Not Going Out – Season 13 (ABC iview)

Series. The anarchy of a packed family life continues amidst Italian lessons, train journeys, hospital ordeals, day trips, mysterious beepings, a coffin and plenty of own goals. Starring Lee Mack, Sally Bretton and Katy Wix.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. Season 2 of hit live-action series features more hilarious adventures in the town of Royal Woods. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more. Starring Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno and Bian Stepanek.

Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal (Paramount+)

Documentary series. This three-part music docuseries features interviews with those who lived the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (Disney+)

Series. In this docuseries, Baywatch producers and stars discuss why the show the most watched TV series in the world. Starring Lili Simmons, Jason Momoa and Nicky Whelan.

The Great Australian Bake Off (Binge)

Series. Twelve new bakers will be donning their aprons and taking their place in the iconic Bake Off shed under the attentive and encouraging eyes of esteemed judges, global culinary icon Rachel Khoo and Australia’s king of pastry Darren Purchese. Hosting the show are comedians Natalie Tran and the late Cal Wilson, who appears in four episodes.

19 September

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Series. This riveting true-crime drama probes the lives of convicted killers the Menendez brothers and the brutal 1989 murder of their parents in Beverly Hills. Starring Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

The Big C – Seasons 1–4 (Stan)

A mother living in the suburbs strives for happiness and laughter following a cancer diagnosis. Starring Laura Linney and Oliver Platt.

The Tailor of Sin City (AMC+)

True-crime series. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the limited series reveals the star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. With the secret backing of the mob, and the unexpected friendship with Pablo Escobar, Pratt catapulted himself into becoming the Cocaine King of Las Vegas, and eventually found himself in the centre of two conflicting criminal empires, before it all came crashing down.

Maxima (SBS On Demand)

Dutch romantic drama series. Based on the real-life love story of Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands. It’s Seville, 1999. From the moment the beautiful Argentine Maxima appears at the Dutch Crown Prince‘s side, she finds herself in the spotlight. But when Willem-Alexander asks her to marry him, the past catches up with her. Heated discussions erupt about her father‘s political career in the Argentinian Videla regime – something she never faced in her own circles. Starring Delfina Chaves, Martijn Lakemeier and Daniel Freire.

Dumbsday (SBS On Demand)

Norwegian comedy series. The world has ended! A virus attacking people’s brains causes intelligence to drop to un-survivable levels worldwide. In the ashes of Norway, six survivors carry the only hope for mankind’s further existence. When handed the only existing vaccine, Frode considers himself The Chosen One. His quest: deliver the vaccine to the mysterious Station Echo, where the country’s smartest people are said to be in hiding. Starring Jakob Schøyen Andersen, Charlotte Frogner and Henrik Mestad.

After Work (DocPlay)

Documentary (2023). Giving voice to a wide range of people – from a delivery driver to an heiress – director Erik Gandini decrypts the world of work and its possible futures.

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Series. The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. Watch the trailer.

A Very Royal Scandal (Prime Video)

Series. One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe. Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew over the scandalous accusations he faced regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. Starring Michael Sheen, Ruth Wilson, Joanna Scanlan, Alex Jennings and Éanna Hardwicke.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Prime Video)

Film (2024). The Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. Starring Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace and Kumail Nanjiani.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Binge)

Film (2024). When the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard.

20 September

His Three Daughters (Netflix)

Film (2023). Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father’s New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs. Starring Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon. Watch the trailer.

Resident Evil (Stan)

Enjoy the entire original franchise of Resident Evil including Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Whiskey Galore! (BritBox)

Film (2016). In this comedy based on Compton Mackenzie’s 1947 novel of the same name, Scottish islanders try to plunder cases of whisky from a stranded ship during World War II. Starring Naomi Battrick, Sean Biggerstaff and James Cosmo. Watch the trailer.

La Maison (Apple TV+)

Series. La Maison offers a behind-the-scenes look at the contemporary, ever-evolving world of fashion and aspirational French elegance and luxury, following two illustrious, dysfunctional and powerful rival families as they vie for dominance in the cutthroat world of high fashion. The series stars multiple César recognised actors, including Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Consigny, Florence Loiret Caille and more.

The Larkins – Season 1 (ABC iview)

Series. The Darling Buds of May by HE Bates enjoys a new adaptation as we follow the adventures of the Larkin family in the Kent countryside. Starring Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and Lydia Page.

Frasier – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. Season 2 follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and—with hope— finally fulfil an old dream or two. Starring Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

The Contestant (Disney+)

Film (2023). For more than a year, a Japanese reality TV star left naked in a room and has to fill out magazine sweepstakes to earn food and clothing. Starring Tomoaki Hamatsu, Jason Her and Toshio Tsuchiya.

The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal (Prime Video)

Series. Billed as a love story between a band and the country they call home. With never before seen personal and archival footage, the Canadian rock’n’roll legends share the story of their unique, complicated and wildly successful musical brotherhood. Forty years of hits and misses, friendship and frustration, triumph and tragedy, the docuseries features unseen performances, unreleased music and unprecedented access to The Hip.

The Iron Claw (Prime Video)

Film (2023). The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Harris Dickenson and Maura Tierney.

The Penguin – Season 1 (Binge)

Series. Colin Farrell stars as Oz Cobb (The Penguin), continuing the epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman. In addition to Farrell, the cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Watch the trailer.

21 September

Elvis (Stan)

Film (2022). Baz Luhrmann’s sensory-loading exploration of the life of Elvis Presley and his relationship with his manager, Colonel Parker. Starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

Grantchester – Season 9 (ABC iview)

Series. Geordie and Will return for more crime-solving in the picturesque village. Change is in the air as Will seeks new challenges and Reverend Alphy KoBaram becomes the new vicar. Starring Robson Green, Tessa Peake-Jones and Al Weaver.

Breeders – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Series. The Worsley family is fractured – perhaps irreversibly. Can Paul and Ally reconcile their relationship and heal the wounds that fester with their children? An entertaining and brutally honest comedy starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Alun Armstrong.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 7 (Paramount+)

Series. After a shocking first half of season seven, where Sammi Sweetheart Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited for the first time in over a decade — this second installment promises to be the most revealing yet. From the sandy shores to the neon lights of Sin City, the squad is taking fans on a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate life’s biggest milestones – from parenthood and adoption to engagements and heartbreaks.

23 September

From (Stan)

Series. From the executive producersof Lost, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey.

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse (DocPlay)

Documentary (1991). Celebrate the theatrical release of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis with the remarkable 1991 documentary Hearts of Darkness, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tumultuous production of Coppola’s Vietnam War opus Apocalypse Now. Directed by Eleanor Coppola.

24 September

Cocaine Bear (Paramount+)

Film (2023). An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine from a cargo plane. Starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta and O’Shea Jackson J.

25 September

The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool (Stan)

Documentary. The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool investigates allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US. Former CEO Mike Jeffries transformed Abercrombie and Fitch from a failing retail chain to a multibillion-dollar empire and the epitome of cool. Now, after months of painstaking investigation, reporter Rianna Croxford speaks to men who say they were recruited into a dark world, created to satisfy the sexual fantasies of Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith.

Midnight Family (Apple TV+)

Series. Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, this series features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew. It follows Marigaby Tamayo, an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón and her siblings Marcus and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living. Starring Renata Vaca, Joaquín Cosío and Diego Calva.

Mama Cake (Disney+)

Film (2012). in this comedy, a trio of friends set off to buy the ‘Mama Cake’ for one of their friend’s dying grandmother. Starring Ananda Omesh, Boy William and Arie Dagienkz.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Binge)

Film (2023). Black Manta seeks revenge on Aquaman for his father’s death. Wielding the Black Trident’s power, he becomes a formidable foe. To defend Atlantis, Aquaman forges an alliance with his imprisoned brother. They must protect the kingdom. Starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

26 September

Everything Calls for Salvation – Season 2 (Netflix)

Series. Juggling frantic efforts to keep his daughter and a new job at the psychiatric hospital, Daniele must overcome his challenges to lead an ordinary life. Starring Federico Cesari and Ricky Memphis.

The North Water – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. A fight for survival ensues on an Arctic-bound whaling boat, whose passengers include a disgraced military doctor. Starring Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell and Sam Spruell.

Avoidance – Season 2 (BritBox)

Series. Season 2 of the comedy series follows Jonathan after his recent reinvention. He may have a new body, a new hobby and a lot of lycra, but he’s still stuck avoiding conflict and all the mess that it causes. Primarily, he’s determined to win back his ex-partner, Claire, and rebuild his family and make his son, Spencer, happy. Starring Romesh Ranganathan, Matthew Lewis, Aisling Bea and Lisa McGrillis.

The Hunt (SBS On Demand)

Dutch period thriller series. Inspired by a true crime that gripped a nation for more than a decade. In the spring of 1999, the body of a 16-year-old girl was found on the outskirts of a small village in The Netherlands, next to an asylum seekers’ centre. The Hunt depicts how the long and frustrating search for the perpetrator confronted the inhabitants and asylum seekers of this little Dutch town with xenophobia, racism, and bizarre and persistent conspiracy theories, fuelled by social media. Starring Aus Greidanus Jr, Hans Kesting and Eefje Paddenburg.

Buried Country (DocPlay)

Documentary (2000). Discover the untold story of Australian Aboriginal country music.

Killer Heat (Prime Video)

Film (2024). A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style that follows private eye Nick Bali, an American expat in Greece, hired to investigate the accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden. Watch the trailer.

Chicago P.D. – Season 12 (Binge)

Series. The return of the police drama about those who put it all on the line to serve and protect. District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: the uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city’s major offences, such as organised crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders. Starring Jason Beghe.

Mean Girls (Binge)

Film (2024). Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho.

27 September

Will & Harper (Netflix)

Film (2024). When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

Rez Ball (Netflix)

Film (2024). In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

Lisabi: The Uprising (Netflix)

The legendary story of a folk hero’s rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history. Starring Kauchani Bratt, Jessica Matten and Devin Sampson-Craig.

Oddity (Shudder & AMC+)

Film (2024). When Dani is brutally murdered at the remote country house that she and her husband Ted are renovating, everyone suspects a patient from the local mental health institution, where Ted is a doctor. However, soon after the tragic killing, the suspect is found dead. A year later, Dani’s blind twin sister Darcy, a self-proclaimed psychic and collector of cursed items, pays an unexpected visit to Ted and his new girlfriend, Yana. Convinced that there was more to her sister’s murder than people know, Darcy has brought with her the most dangerous items from her cursed collection to help her exact revenge. From writer/director Damian McCarthy. Starring Carolyn Bracken and Gwilym Lee. Watch the trailer.

Wolfs (Apple TV+)

Film (2024). global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for this new action comedy, written and directed by Jon Watts. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. Watch the trailer.

28 September

Find Me in Paris – Seasons 1–3 (Stan)

Series. With the help of a magic necklace, a young ballet dancer is transported from the early 1900s to the 21st century, and has to make do while avoiding nasty time agents. Starring Eubha Akilade, Jessica Lord and Castle Rock.

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol (Stan)

Series. Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future. Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Anne Charrier.

Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount+)

Film (2024). Celebrate the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace, and unity. In this powerful and uplifting film, discover Bob Marley’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music that changed the world. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton.

Apartment 7A (Paramount+)

Film (2024). Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in Bamford before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame. Starring Paramount+ welcomes the all-new psychological thriller Apartment7A, starring Golden Globe winner Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest and Jim Sturgess.

30 September

The Bench – S1 & 2 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Set in a busy magistrate’s court in a small Welsh town, this award-winning drama follows the legal team as they face whatever challenges and dilemmas the justice system throws at them – from escaping prisoners and arsonists to accidental killers and jealous wives wreaking revenge. Not to mention the tensions, desires, frustrations, and outright resentment simmering under the surface of this high-pressured staff. Starring Mark Lewis-Jones and Eiry Thomas.

Krapopolis – Season 2 (Binge)

Animated series. Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. Starring Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade and Matt Berry.

Saturday Night Live – Season 50 (Binge)

Series. As the iconic US comedy sketch show enters its 50th season, creator and producer Lorne Michaels has hinted it will be epic: ‘The 50th will be a big event. We’ll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing,’ he told The Hollywood Reporter. And, in the lead-up to the US presidential election, Maya Rudolph has confirmed she will return to play presidential nominee Kamala Harris.