New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 9 to 15 September 2024.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.
New movies
12 September
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Zachary Levi (Shazam!) plays Harold, who embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon that brings any drawing to life, in this family adventure from the director of Ferdinand, adapting the children’s book by Crockett Johnson.
Director: Carlos Saldanha
Cast: Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 90m
Bonnard, Pierre & Marthe
Vincent Macaigne and Cecile de France star in this historical drama about the colourful relationship between the famous post-Impressionist painter and his wife.
Director: Martin Provost
Cast: Cécile De France, Vincent Macaigne
Classification: MA
Country: Belgium, France
Runtime: 123m
Kid Snow
A washed-up Irish boxer named Kid Snow is finally faced with a chance to redeem himself when he is offered a rematch against the man he fought a decade prior, on a night that changed his life forever. When he meets single mother Sunny, he is forced to contemplate a future beyond boxing.
Director: Paul Goldman
Cast: Billy Howle, Tom Bateman, Phoebe Tonkin
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 128m
Neneh Superstar
Born to dance, Neneh is a 12-year-old Black girl who dreams of entering the Paris Opera Ballet School. Despite her enthusiasm, she will have to redouble her efforts.
Director: Ramzi Ben Sliman
Cast: Aïssa Maïga, Maïwenn
Classification: M
Country: France
Runtime: 95m
Speak No Evil
An American remake of the 2022 Danish horror. Centers on a family who takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare when their hosts slowly reveal a different side of themselves.
Director: James Watkins
Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 110m
Subservience
Megan Fox plays an AI robot assistant in this sci-fi thriller, following a struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM to help care for his house and family. Unaware to him, she will gain awareness and turn deadly.
Director: SK Dale
Cast: Megan Fox, Michele Morrone
Classification: MA
Country: USA, Bulgaria
Runtime: 95m
12 September
Usher: Rendezvous in Paris
In this concert film recorded during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, Usher performs chart-topping hits from his 30-year career.
Director: Anthony Mandler
Cast: Usher
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 90m
Will & Harper
When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition and America.
Director: Josh Greenbaum
Cast: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 114m
Recently released
5 September
A Horse Named Winx
This horse racing documentary tells the inspirational story of one of our greatest athletes. At the height of her fame, Winx became known as the ‘people’s horse’, an Australian icon who transcended her sport, joining the realms of fellow legends like Cathy Freeman and Sir Donald Bradman.
Director: Janine Hosking
Cast: Chris Waller, Andrew Rule
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 117m
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life soon gets turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife.
Director: Tim Burton
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder
Classification: M
Country: US
Runtime: 104m
GOAT
Indian thriller inspired by the 2004 Moscow Metro bombing, where a suicide bomber detonated in a crowded subway, killing dozens. The film delves into the aftermath and pursuit of those responsible.
Director: Venkat Prabhu
Cast: Joseph Vijay, Prabhu Deva
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 175m
Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp
After helping a vampire, Reki becomes one of them. To become human again, she must recover the vampire’s limbs captured by hunters.
Director: Tatsuya Oishi
Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Yui Horie
Classification: CTC
Country: Japan
Runtime: 144m
Land of Happiness
October 26, 1979, a presidential assassination shakes the nation. Taking on the defense of Park Tae-joo, the secretary involved in the presidential assassination, lawyer Jung In-hoo enters what would be South Korea’s most notorious political trial. Despite Park Tae-joo facing a predetermined sentence due to his military status, Jung In-hoo fights tirelessly to ensure a fair trial, enraged by the trial’s unfair proceedings.
Director: Chang-min Choo
Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Bae-Soo
Classification: M
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 124m
Last Summer
A lawyer, mother of two little girls, welcomes into her home the 17-year-old son from her husband’s first marriage – and soon engages in an affair with the teenager – in this Palme d’Or-nominated taboo-crossing drama.
Director: Catherine Breillat
Cast: Léa Drucker, Olivier Rabourdin
Classification: CTC
Country: France
Runtime: 104m
Thelma
In her first lead role, the great June Squibb stars in this action film as the 93-year-old victim of a phone scam who embarks on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken. Inspired by a real-life experience of writer-director Josh Margolin’s own grandmother.
Director: Josh Margolin
Cast: June Squibb, Clark Gregg
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 97m
6 September
Emergency
Kangana stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this political drama.
Director: Kangana Ranaut
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 145m
7 September
Aespa: My First Page
Since their debut in 2020, K-pop group aespa has shown impressive growth with the mega-hits of their every album. The first page of the story about aespa’s radiant dream unfolds on the screen, including their new music world, the live recording of their performances, interviews with the four members, and the stories behind the scenes of their first concert in 2023.
Director: Kim Ji-Seon
Cast: aespa
Classification: PG
Country: South Korea