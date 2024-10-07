News

 > Features

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

From Ghostlight to The Apprentice: your guide to new films in cinemas from 7 to 13 October.
7 Oct 2024 15:13
Silvi Vann-Wall
Still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Image: Universal Pictures International

Film

Still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Image: Universal Pictures International

Share Icon

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 7 to 13 October 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in October.

New movies

10 October

Ghostlight

When a construction worker unexpectedly joins a local theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet, the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life. Nominated for the Audience Award at SXSW.

Director: Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson
Cast: Dolly De Leon, Keith Kupferer, Tara Mallen
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 115m

Greedy People

Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James star in this crime comedy following the residents of a small island town who must navigate a sensational murder, the discovery of a million dollars, and a series of increasingly bad decisions.

Director: Potsy Ponciroli
Cast: Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 110m

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Jack Kesy (12 Strong) dons the horns as Hellboy, the rookie BPRD agent created by comic book artist Mike Mignola. Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy discovers a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man.

Director: Brian Taylor
Cast: Jack Kesy, Jefferson White
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 99m

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organisation under his control, the Gollini Family.

Director: Tensai Okamura
Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa
Classification: M
Country: Japan
Runtime: 110m

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Never-before-seen home movies and extraordinary personal archives reveal how Christopher Reeve went from unknown actor to iconic movie star as the ultimate screen superhero. He learned the true meaning of heroism as an activist after suffering a tragic accident that left him quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator to breathe.

Director: Peter Ettedgui
Cast: Christopher Reeve, Ian Bonhôte
Classification: CTC
Country: UK, USA
Runtime: 104m

Terrifier 3

The third Terrifier film, the fourth featuring disturbingly violent clown Art (who also featured in All Hallows’ Eve), and the first to be set during Christmas.

Director: Damien Leone
Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera
Classification: R
Country: USA
Runtime: 125m

10 October

The Apprentice

Emmy nominee Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump opposite Emmy winner Jeremy Strong as his infamous lawyer Roy Cohn in this biographical drama examining how Trump started his real estate business in New York during the 1970s and ’80s. From the director of 2018 Oscar nominee Border.

Director: Ali Abbasi
Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong
Classification: CTC
Country: Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA
Runtime: 122m

11 October

Jigra

Vasan Bala directs this Indian prison break thriller. A series of unfortunate events leads to a woman going on a journey of excruciating pain, vigour and a will that cannot be bent until her brother is free.

Director: Vasan Bala
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 180m

Recently released

2 October

Coldplay Global Theatrical Listening Event

Coldplay are inviting fans to a special, one night only global theatrical experience, where they will be among the very first to hear the band’s hotly-anticipated new record, Moon Music, in selected cinemas around the world. 

Director: N/A
Cast: Coldplay
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: –

3 October

I, The Executioner

Rookie detective Park Sun Woo and Seo Do-Cheol, a veteran of the Violent Crimes Investigation Division team chases after a serial killer who shakes up their world.

Director: Ryoo Seung-wan
Cast: Dal-su Oh, Hwang Jung-Min
Classification: CTC
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 118m

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix returns to the role that earned him an Academy Award, reuniting with director Todd Phillips for this sequel to 2019’s Joker. Co-stars fellow Oscar-winner Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Institutionalised at Arkham, Arthur Fleck is awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

Director: Todd Phillips
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
Classification: R
Country: USA
Runtime: 138m

Six Inches of Soil

The inspiring story of British farmers standing up against the industrial food system and transforming the way they produce food – to heal the soil, benefit our health and provide for local communities.

Director: Colin Ramsay
Cast: David Morrissey, Adrienne Gordon, Anna Jackson
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 90m

ScreenHub: Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge and more

Stand By Me (2024)

Ma Liang, a wandering boy, met Xuan Xuan, a child who was forgotten by his family and had no one to care for him. The similar fate brought the two lonely teenagers closer and closer. They built a small home together in the wind and rain.

Director: Ruoxin Yin
Cast: Karry Wang, Yongshen Chen
Classification: CTC
Country: China
Runtime: 127m

The Critic

Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong star in this story of ambition, blackmail and desire with an anti-hero at its dark heart. A whodunnit wrapped in a Faustian pact which winds tighter and tighter. Based on the novel Curtain Call by Anthony Quinn, the film follows an actress who finds herself in a dark situation involving a theatre critic and his paper’s editor in 1930s London.

Director: Anand Tucker
Cast: Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong
Classification: M
Country: USA/UK
Runtime: 99m

5 October

Your Fat Friend

Your Fat Friend charts Aubrey Gordon’s journey from anonymous blogger ‘Yrfatfriend’ to NY Times bestselling author and podcast host and the complexities of making change. It’s a film about fatness, family and the deep, messy feelings all of us hold about our bodies.

Director: Jeanie Finlay
Cast: Aubrey Gordon
Classification: CTC

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Digital Television Features Reviews Feature Games Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts
More
Salt Along The Tongue. Image: Fantasma Picture House.
Features

SXSW Sydney 2024: the Australian films showing at the screen festival

10 Aussie films will screen at SXSW Sydney this month – check out our guide to each one.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Joker: Folie a Deux. Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment
Reviews

Joker: Folie à Deux review: the joke's on us

Joker: Folie à Deux lacks impact, mixing dull courtroom drama with half-hearted musical numbers.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Audrey. Image: Rialto.
News

Audrey: trailer drops for Australian 'pitch black comedy' ahead of national release

The trailer has been released for Audrey, a 'pitch black Australian comedy' coming to cinemas in November.

Paul Dalgarno
Seven Samurai. Image: Madman Entertainment.
Features

Seven Samurai: the greatest action film of all time turns 70

It is hard to think of an action film that resonates as poignantly with audiences as Seven Samurai, even 70…

The Conversation
Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story. Image: MQFF
Features

Melbourne Queer Film Festival confirms headline films

The Melbourne Queer Film Festival has released an exciting lineup for 2024.

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login