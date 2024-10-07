New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 7 to 13 October 2024.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in October.
New movies
10 October
Ghostlight
When a construction worker unexpectedly joins a local theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet, the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life. Nominated for the Audience Award at SXSW.
Director: Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson
Cast: Dolly De Leon, Keith Kupferer, Tara Mallen
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 115m
Greedy People
Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James star in this crime comedy following the residents of a small island town who must navigate a sensational murder, the discovery of a million dollars, and a series of increasingly bad decisions.
Director: Potsy Ponciroli
Cast: Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 110m
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
Jack Kesy (12 Strong) dons the horns as Hellboy, the rookie BPRD agent created by comic book artist Mike Mignola. Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy discovers a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man.
Director: Brian Taylor
Cast: Jack Kesy, Jefferson White
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 99m
My Hero Academia: You’re Next
Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organisation under his control, the Gollini Family.
Director: Tensai Okamura
Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa
Classification: M
Country: Japan
Runtime: 110m
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Never-before-seen home movies and extraordinary personal archives reveal how Christopher Reeve went from unknown actor to iconic movie star as the ultimate screen superhero. He learned the true meaning of heroism as an activist after suffering a tragic accident that left him quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator to breathe.
Director: Peter Ettedgui
Cast: Christopher Reeve, Ian Bonhôte
Classification: CTC
Country: UK, USA
Runtime: 104m
Terrifier 3
The third Terrifier film, the fourth featuring disturbingly violent clown Art (who also featured in All Hallows’ Eve), and the first to be set during Christmas.
Director: Damien Leone
Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera
Classification: R
Country: USA
Runtime: 125m
10 October
The Apprentice
Emmy nominee Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump opposite Emmy winner Jeremy Strong as his infamous lawyer Roy Cohn in this biographical drama examining how Trump started his real estate business in New York during the 1970s and ’80s. From the director of 2018 Oscar nominee Border.
Director: Ali Abbasi
Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong
Classification: CTC
Country: Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA
Runtime: 122m
11 October
Jigra
Vasan Bala directs this Indian prison break thriller. A series of unfortunate events leads to a woman going on a journey of excruciating pain, vigour and a will that cannot be bent until her brother is free.
Director: Vasan Bala
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 180m
Recently released
2 October
Coldplay Global Theatrical Listening Event
Coldplay are inviting fans to a special, one night only global theatrical experience, where they will be among the very first to hear the band’s hotly-anticipated new record, Moon Music, in selected cinemas around the world.
Director: N/A
Cast: Coldplay
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: –
3 October
I, The Executioner
Rookie detective Park Sun Woo and Seo Do-Cheol, a veteran of the Violent Crimes Investigation Division team chases after a serial killer who shakes up their world.
Director: Ryoo Seung-wan
Cast: Dal-su Oh, Hwang Jung-Min
Classification: CTC
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 118m
Joker: Folie à Deux
Joaquin Phoenix returns to the role that earned him an Academy Award, reuniting with director Todd Phillips for this sequel to 2019’s Joker. Co-stars fellow Oscar-winner Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Institutionalised at Arkham, Arthur Fleck is awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.
Director: Todd Phillips
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
Classification: R
Country: USA
Runtime: 138m
Six Inches of Soil
The inspiring story of British farmers standing up against the industrial food system and transforming the way they produce food – to heal the soil, benefit our health and provide for local communities.
Director: Colin Ramsay
Cast: David Morrissey, Adrienne Gordon, Anna Jackson
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 90m
ScreenHub: Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge and more
Stand By Me (2024)
Ma Liang, a wandering boy, met Xuan Xuan, a child who was forgotten by his family and had no one to care for him. The similar fate brought the two lonely teenagers closer and closer. They built a small home together in the wind and rain.
Director: Ruoxin Yin
Cast: Karry Wang, Yongshen Chen
Classification: CTC
Country: China
Runtime: 127m
The Critic
Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong star in this story of ambition, blackmail and desire with an anti-hero at its dark heart. A whodunnit wrapped in a Faustian pact which winds tighter and tighter. Based on the novel Curtain Call by Anthony Quinn, the film follows an actress who finds herself in a dark situation involving a theatre critic and his paper’s editor in 1930s London.
Director: Anand Tucker
Cast: Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong
Classification: M
Country: USA/UK
Runtime: 99m
5 October
Your Fat Friend
Your Fat Friend charts Aubrey Gordon’s journey from anonymous blogger ‘Yrfatfriend’ to NY Times bestselling author and podcast host and the complexities of making change. It’s a film about fatness, family and the deep, messy feelings all of us hold about our bodies.
Director: Jeanie Finlay
Cast: Aubrey Gordon
Classification: CTC