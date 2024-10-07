New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 7 to 13 October 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in October.

New movies

10 October

Ghostlight

When a construction worker unexpectedly joins a local theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet, the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life. Nominated for the Audience Award at SXSW.

Director: Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson

Cast: Dolly De Leon, Keith Kupferer, Tara Mallen

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 115m

Greedy People

Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James star in this crime comedy following the residents of a small island town who must navigate a sensational murder, the discovery of a million dollars, and a series of increasingly bad decisions.

Director: Potsy Ponciroli

Cast: Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 110m

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Jack Kesy (12 Strong) dons the horns as Hellboy, the rookie BPRD agent created by comic book artist Mike Mignola. Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy discovers a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man.

Director: Brian Taylor

Cast: Jack Kesy, Jefferson White

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 99m

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organisation under his control, the Gollini Family.

Director: Tensai Okamura

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa

Classification: M

Country: Japan

Runtime: 110m

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Never-before-seen home movies and extraordinary personal archives reveal how Christopher Reeve went from unknown actor to iconic movie star as the ultimate screen superhero. He learned the true meaning of heroism as an activist after suffering a tragic accident that left him quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator to breathe.

Director: Peter Ettedgui

Cast: Christopher Reeve, Ian Bonhôte

Classification: CTC

Country: UK, USA

Runtime: 104m

Terrifier 3

The third Terrifier film, the fourth featuring disturbingly violent clown Art (who also featured in All Hallows’ Eve), and the first to be set during Christmas.

Director: Damien Leone

Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera

Classification: R

Country: USA

Runtime: 125m

10 October

The Apprentice

Emmy nominee Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump opposite Emmy winner Jeremy Strong as his infamous lawyer Roy Cohn in this biographical drama examining how Trump started his real estate business in New York during the 1970s and ’80s. From the director of 2018 Oscar nominee Border.

Director: Ali Abbasi

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong

Classification: CTC

Country: Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA

Runtime: 122m

11 October

Jigra

Vasan Bala directs this Indian prison break thriller. A series of unfortunate events leads to a woman going on a journey of excruciating pain, vigour and a will that cannot be bent until her brother is free.

Director: Vasan Bala

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina

Classification: CTC

Country: India

Runtime: 180m

Recently released

2 October

Coldplay Global Theatrical Listening Event

Coldplay are inviting fans to a special, one night only global theatrical experience, where they will be among the very first to hear the band’s hotly-anticipated new record, Moon Music, in selected cinemas around the world.

Director: N/A

Cast: Coldplay

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: –

3 October

I, The Executioner

Rookie detective Park Sun Woo and Seo Do-Cheol, a veteran of the Violent Crimes Investigation Division team chases after a serial killer who shakes up their world.

Director: Ryoo Seung-wan

Cast: Dal-su Oh, Hwang Jung-Min

Classification: CTC

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 118m

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix returns to the role that earned him an Academy Award, reuniting with director Todd Phillips for this sequel to 2019’s Joker. Co-stars fellow Oscar-winner Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Institutionalised at Arkham, Arthur Fleck is awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

Director: Todd Phillips

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga

Classification: R

Country: USA

Runtime: 138m

Six Inches of Soil

The inspiring story of British farmers standing up against the industrial food system and transforming the way they produce food – to heal the soil, benefit our health and provide for local communities.

Director: Colin Ramsay

Cast: David Morrissey, Adrienne Gordon, Anna Jackson

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 90m

Stand By Me (2024)

Ma Liang, a wandering boy, met Xuan Xuan, a child who was forgotten by his family and had no one to care for him. The similar fate brought the two lonely teenagers closer and closer. They built a small home together in the wind and rain.

Director: Ruoxin Yin

Cast: Karry Wang, Yongshen Chen

Classification: CTC

Country: China

Runtime: 127m

The Critic

Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong star in this story of ambition, blackmail and desire with an anti-hero at its dark heart. A whodunnit wrapped in a Faustian pact which winds tighter and tighter. Based on the novel Curtain Call by Anthony Quinn, the film follows an actress who finds herself in a dark situation involving a theatre critic and his paper’s editor in 1930s London.

Director: Anand Tucker

Cast: Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong

Classification: M

Country: USA/UK

Runtime: 99m

5 October

Your Fat Friend

Your Fat Friend charts Aubrey Gordon’s journey from anonymous blogger ‘Yrfatfriend’ to NY Times bestselling author and podcast host and the complexities of making change. It’s a film about fatness, family and the deep, messy feelings all of us hold about our bodies.

Director: Jeanie Finlay

Cast: Aubrey Gordon

Classification: CTC