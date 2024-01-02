New cinema films in Australia 1–7 January 2024

Looking to kill a few hours and beat the summer heat? A trip to the cinema is ALWAYS the right choice, we reckon. You get to take advantage of the AC and enjoy a film while you’re at it, accompanied by ice-cold soft drinks and salty popcorn.

Read: New films in 2024: Furiosa, Dune part two, Mickey 17, Priscilla and more

Here’s what’s in cinemas this week in Australia, and what’s still playing at select cinemas around the country.

For the most anticipated films of 2024 still to come, check out our full year roundup article.

New this week in Australian cinemas

Dream Scenario (1 Jan)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

A family man (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. However, when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, he’s forced to navigate the consequences of his newfound stardom.

Next Goal Wins (1 Jan)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

With the 2014 World Cup qualifiers approaching, down-on-his-luck coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) tries to turn the American Samoa soccer team into winners. Directed by Taika Waititi.

Ferrari (4 Jan)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

During the summer of 1957, bankruptcy looms over the company that Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) and his wife built 10 years earlier. He decides to roll the dice and wager it all on the iconic Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Still playing in cinemas across Australia