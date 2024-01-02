News

New cinema films in Australia 1–7 January 2024

Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins is out this week in Australian cinemas, and Anyone But You is still on if you haven't caught it yet.
2 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Kaimana and the cast of NEXT GOAL WINS. Photo by Hilary Bronwyn Gayle. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

Looking to kill a few hours and beat the summer heat? A trip to the cinema is ALWAYS the right choice, we reckon. You get to take advantage of the AC and enjoy a film while you’re at it, accompanied by ice-cold soft drinks and salty popcorn.

Read: New films in 2024: Furiosa, Dune part two, Mickey 17, Priscilla and more

Here’s what’s in cinemas this week in Australia, and what’s still playing at select cinemas around the country.

For the most anticipated films of 2024 still to come, check out our full year roundup article.

New this week in Australian cinemas

Dream Scenario (1 Jan)

A family man (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. However, when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, he’s forced to navigate the consequences of his newfound stardom.

Next Goal Wins (1 Jan)

With the 2014 World Cup qualifiers approaching, down-on-his-luck coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) tries to turn the American Samoa soccer team into winners. Directed by Taika Waititi.

Ferrari (4 Jan)

During the summer of 1957, bankruptcy looms over the company that Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) and his wife built 10 years earlier. He decides to roll the dice and wager it all on the iconic Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Still playing in cinemas across Australia

  • Anyone But You
  • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
  • The Boy and The Heron
  • The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
  • Migration
  • Napoleon
  • One Life
  • Poor Things
  • Trolls Band Together
  • Wish
  • Wonka
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

