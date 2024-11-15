New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 18 to 24 November 2024.

New movies

21 November

Goodrich

A father seeks the help of his adult daughter to raise his young twins after his second wife leaves him.

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Cast: Michael Keaton, Andie McDowell, Mila Kunis

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 111m

No Other Land

Made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, this documentary shows the destruction of the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli authorities and the unlikely friendship that blossoms between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham.

Director: Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Palestine/Norway

Runtime: 92m

Strange Creatures

Two estranged brothers are forced back into each others lives when they’re tasked with scattering the ashes of their recently deceased mother in the country town where she grew up.

Director: Henry Boffin

Cast: Lucy Barrett, Francesca Waters

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 87m

Wicked

Elphaba (Erivo), a defiant girl born with green skin, and Glinda (Grande), a privileged aristocrat born popular, become unlikely friends in the magical Land of Oz. As they struggle with their opposing personalities, their friendship is tested as both begin to fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of the West.

Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 160m

23 November

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland

Tumble down the rabbit hole in this ballet adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s famous family story.

Director: Christopher Wheeldon

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Recently released

14 November

Aquarius

Documentary on the dawning of the Aquarius Festival in Nimbin 1973 – an alternative gathering embraced by activists, hippies, and radicals that changed a town (and a generation) forever. The small northern NSW dairy town was the perfect location, surrounded by farmland and rainforest. The inhabitants (all 300 of them) hoped the event would bring young people to their struggling town. Thousands arrived, all willing to contribute to the festival, whether by playing instruments or digging drains. It wasn’t quite all saunas, nudity, acrobatics, and chilled-out bliss, however: festivalgoers faced down police interference, internal chaos, drugs and personal dramas. Nonetheless, countless participants found kinship as well as a blueprint for a sustainable life.

Director: Wendy Champagne, Oren Sidler

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 82m

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The absolute worst kids in the history of the world are taking over their local church Pageant – and they just might unwittingly teach a shocked community the true meaning of Christmas.

Director: Dallas Jenkins

Cast: Judy Greer, Lauren Graham, Pete Holmes

Classification: G

Country: Canada

Runtime: 100m

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point

On Christmas Eve, a family gathers for what could be the last holiday in their ancestral home. As the night wears on and generational tensions arise, one of the teenagers sneaks out with her friends to claim the wintry suburb for her own.

Director: Tyler Taormina

Cast: Elsie Fisher, Michael Cera

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 107m

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Mysteriously transformed into mini versions of themselves, Goku and his friends travel to the Demon Realm to uncover the truth and find a cure.

Director: Aya Komaki, Yoshitaka Yashima

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Koki Uchiyama

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 83m

Gladiator II

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn

Classification: M

Country: USA/UK

Runtime: 148m

Memory

Sylvia (Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.

Director: Michel Franco

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard

Classification: MA

Country: USA/Chile/Mexico

Runtime: 100m

17 November

Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical

Adrian Dunbar (Ridley) and Broadway royalty Stephanie J. Block (Into The Woods) lead a stellar cast in this production of Kiss Me, Kate, filmed live at the Barbican in London especially for the big screen.

Director: Bartlett Sher

Cast: Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J. Block