Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition launches for Mac on 17 July

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is officially launching for Mac devices with Apple Silicon on 17 July 2025. The game will be available natively via the Mac App Store, as well as through GOG.com, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. It’s the first time the game and its major expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be available on the platform.

As noted in a press release, this version of the game is designed to take ‘full advantage of Apple Silicon’ and Apple’s Metal API, to aid ‘smooth performance and sharp visuals’ while maintaining battery life. The game is specifically supported on Mac Silicon configurations with 16GB or more of unified memory, and running macOS 15.5 or later. The game also supports Spatial Audio on Mac, with AirPods supporting Head Tracked Spatial Audio.

Here’s the complete details for those keen to re-experience Cyberpunk 2077 on a new platform:

This version arrives with the base game and Phantom Liberty, as well as all free content and updates.

The game includes ‘For This Mac’ Graphics Presents optimised for every Apple Silicon Mac model.

Other features include: MetalFX upscaling, AMD FSR upscaling and frame generation, Spatial Audio, dynamically-calibrated HDR optimised for Apple XDR displays, HDR output supported on external displays with calibration, game controller support, Magic Mouse and Trackpad compatibility, cross-progression across all platforms.

Will take advantage of upcoming Metal 4 features, such as Metal FX Frame Interpolation and MetalFX Denoising, in a future update.

Given this version of Cyberpunk 2077 has been built specifically for Mac devices with Silicon chips, and given performance of the top end Apple MacBook Pro devices, we expect this version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be particularly flashy. Playing through Assassin’s Creed Shadows on the new M4-powered MacBook Pro, I was particularly enamoured by how smoothly gameplay ran, and how friction-free exploration was.

While support for games running on Mac continues to be relatively limited, the hardware is more than up to the task, running the latest AAA games with gutsy performance.

It’s also worth looking to the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for what to expect here. This particular version of the game runs seamlessly, even with comparatively lesser hardware. Given the guts of the latest MacBooks, we expect performance to eclipse this recent release.

Playing Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 feels like a dream. Having a game of this calibre and scope on a Nintendo portable, and having it work so well, speaks to a changing time. Just a few years ago, the original Nintendo Switch was being ridiculed for terrible ports of major AAA titles, like Mortal Kombat 1 and Ark: Survival Evolved. The internet was filled with ridiculous screenshots of uncannily smooth skin, bug eyes, and artifacting.



It’s for that reason the quality and smoothness of Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2 is so surprising. To be clear, there are some downgrades here, with the finer details on character models lightly smoothed, and some minor visual glitches here and there. But as a port of one of the most technically complex and demanding games of the early 2020s, this port is very impressive.



Even with character hair looking slightly more noodle-y or fuzzy, character models are overall quite polished, and illuminated by a lovely visual contrast in neon lights and shadow. The opening hours of the game are particularly good-looking, with the lighting in club scenes and darker moments lending that all-important cinematic, dramatic quality to the game.

