New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas from 19 to 25 August 2024, including Blink Twice, Australian film Take My Hand and Strange Darling.
19 Aug 2024 9:05
Silvi Vann-Wall
Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 19 to 25 August 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

Be sure to check out the program for the Melbourne International Film Festival which is also in full swing this week.

21 August

Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again to Cinemas

K-Pop group SEVENTEEN’s first Seoul World Cup Stadium concert and encore tour comes to the big screen.

Director: Oh Yoon-Dong
Cast: Seventeen
Classification: CTC
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 103m

22 August

Frida is a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King. When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something terrifying.

Director: Zoë Kravitz
Cast: Channing Tatum, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Kyle McLachlan
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 102m

Documentary on London’s National Gallery, giving voice to those who work at the gallery – from cleaner to curator, security guard to director – who identify the one artwork that means the most to them and why.

Director: Ali Ray, Phil Grabsky
Cast: Claudia Winkleman, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 90m

Strange Darling

A ‘go in blind’ horror-thriller centred on one day in the twisted love life of a serial killer.

Director:  JT Mollner
Cast: Barbara Hershey, Ed Begley Jr., Madisen Beaty
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 96m

Suddenly

Vincent and Laura are a passionate but volatile couple who embark on a round-the-world sailing adventure to give their relationship a new start. During their trip, they decide to explore a vast deserted island which they discover off the coast of Chile. Caught in a violent storm, they shelter in an abandoned whaling station for the night but wake up the next morning to find their boat has disappeared. 

Director:  Thomas Bidegain
Cast: Giles Lellouche, Mélanie Thierry
Classification: CTC
Country: Belgium/France/Ireland
Runtime: 114m

Take My Hand

Living in London, at the peak of her career, a mother of three is diagnosed with MS. Following the sudden death of her husband and the loss of her job, she moves back home to Australia where a chance encounter with her high school sweetheart gives her renewed hope in love as she battles the disease. Based on a true story.

Director: John Raftopoulos
Cast: Radha Mitchell, Adam Demos
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 102m

Recently released

15 August

Alien: Romulus

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web) and Archie Renaux (Morbuis) star in this Alien by sequel director Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe).

Director: Fede Alvarez
Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 119m

Iris And The Men

‘They’re not.’ This is how Iris (Calamy) answers her doctor when she is asked how things are going with her husband (Vincent Elbaz). The words slip from her mouth like a brutal realisation: how long has it been since they last made love? It is a stranger who whispers the seed of an idea: Take a lover. So she dares to open Pandora’s box, and hesitantly registers herself on a dating app. Immediately, men start to appear, as if it were raining.

Director: Caroline Vignal
Cast: Laure Calamy, Vincent Elbaz
Classification: M
Country: France
Runtime: 98m

The Blind Sea

A documentary that follows elite Australian athlete Matt Formston and big wave legend Dylan Longbottom as they charge the biggest wave ever ridden by a blind surfer. 

Director: Daniel Fenech
Cast: Dylan Longbottom, Matt Formston
Classification: PG
Country: Australia
Runtime: 95m

ScreenHub: The Blind Sea review: surfing waves without sight

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

