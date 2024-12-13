New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 16 to 22 December 2024.

New movies

19 December

Mufasa

Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his footsteps while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored in this follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster, this time directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

Director: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Billy Eichner, John Kani

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 118m

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Gromit’s growing concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions is justified when he invents a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop a mind of its own. As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again.

Director: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham

Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Peter Kay, Lenny Henry

Classification: PG

Country: UK

Runtime: 79m

21 December

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: The Nutcracker

Discover the enchantment of ballet with this sparkling festive treat for the whole family. Julia Trevelyan Oman’s period designs bring festive charm to the production.

Director: Peter Wright

Cast: Marcelino Sambé, Anna Rose O’Sullivan

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 165m

Recently released

11 December

NCT DREAM: Mystery Lab – DREAM( )SCAPE

NCT DREAM’s third world tour comes to the big screen once again, bringing back the vibrant world bathed in Pearl Neo Champagne.

Director: Yoondong Oh

Cast: NCT Dream

Classification: CTC

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 138m

12 December

Black Dog (Gou zhen)

From the director of The Eight Hundred comes this man-and-his-dog story of an ex-con who gets a second chance at life. Winner of the Un Certain Regard Award at Cannes 2024. On the edge of the Gobi desert in Northwest China, Lang returns to his hometown after being released from jail.

While working for the local dog patrol team to clear the town of stray dogs before the Olympic Games, he strikes up an unlikely connection with a black dog. These two lonely souls embark on a journey together.

Director: Guan Hu

Cast: Eddie Peng, Tong Liya

Classification: CTC

Country: China

Runtime: 116m

Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto: Interstella 5555

Part Daft Punk album film, part anime adventure, Interstella 5555 tells the story of the abduction of an alien music band by an evil human character who has dark plans.

Director: Kazuhisa Takenouchi

Cast: Romanthony, Thomas Bangalter

Classification: PG

Country: France, Japan

Runtime: 93m

Kraven the Hunter

BAFTA-nominated actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) is big game hunter Sergei Kravinoff, best known as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, in this stand-alone movie from director JC Chandor (Triple Frontier).

Director: JC Chandor

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 127m

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The untold story behind Helm’s Deep, hundreds of years before the fateful war, telling the life and bloodsoaked times of its founder, Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan.

Director: Kenji Kamiyama

Cast: Miranda Otto, Brian Cox

Classification: CTC

Country: USA, Japan

Runtime: 134m

The Problem with People

Two estranged cousins who never knew each other tries to make amends for many generations of family dispute.

Director: Chris Cottam

Cast: Jane Levy, Colm Meaney, Paul Reiser

Classification: M

Country: Ireland

Runtime: 102m

14 December

MetOpera: Tosca

Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the volatile diva Floria Tosca for her first time at the Met. British-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso makes his company debut as Tosca’s lover, Cavaradossi, and baritone Quinn Kelsey is the sadistic chief of police Scarpia. Maestro Xian Zhang conducts the electrifying score, which features some of Puccini’s most memorable melodies.

Director: David McVicar, Maestro Xian Zhang

Cast: Lise Davidsen, Freddie De Tommaso, Quinn Kelsey