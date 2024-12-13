New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 16 to 22 December 2024.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in December.
New movies
19 December
Mufasa
Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his footsteps while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored in this follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster, this time directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).
Director: Barry Jenkins
Cast: Aaron Pierre, Billy Eichner, John Kani
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 118m
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Gromit’s growing concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions is justified when he invents a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop a mind of its own. As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again.
Director: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham
Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Peter Kay, Lenny Henry
Classification: PG
Country: UK
Runtime: 79m
ScreenHub: Has Aardman, the studio behind Wallace & Gromit, run out of clay for future animations?
21 December
Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: The Nutcracker
Discover the enchantment of ballet with this sparkling festive treat for the whole family. Julia Trevelyan Oman’s period designs bring festive charm to the production.
Director: Peter Wright
Cast: Marcelino Sambé, Anna Rose O’Sullivan
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 165m
Recently released
11 December
NCT DREAM: Mystery Lab – DREAM( )SCAPE
NCT DREAM’s third world tour comes to the big screen once again, bringing back the vibrant world bathed in Pearl Neo Champagne.
Director: Yoondong Oh
Cast: NCT Dream
Classification: CTC
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 138m
12 December
Black Dog (Gou zhen)
From the director of The Eight Hundred comes this man-and-his-dog story of an ex-con who gets a second chance at life. Winner of the Un Certain Regard Award at Cannes 2024. On the edge of the Gobi desert in Northwest China, Lang returns to his hometown after being released from jail.
While working for the local dog patrol team to clear the town of stray dogs before the Olympic Games, he strikes up an unlikely connection with a black dog. These two lonely souls embark on a journey together.
Director: Guan Hu
Cast: Eddie Peng, Tong Liya
Classification: CTC
Country: China
Runtime: 116m
Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto: Interstella 5555
Part Daft Punk album film, part anime adventure, Interstella 5555 tells the story of the abduction of an alien music band by an evil human character who has dark plans.
Director: Kazuhisa Takenouchi
Cast: Romanthony, Thomas Bangalter
Classification: PG
Country: France, Japan
Runtime: 93m
Kraven the Hunter
BAFTA-nominated actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) is big game hunter Sergei Kravinoff, best known as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, in this stand-alone movie from director JC Chandor (Triple Frontier).
Director: JC Chandor
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 127m
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
The untold story behind Helm’s Deep, hundreds of years before the fateful war, telling the life and bloodsoaked times of its founder, Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan.
Director: Kenji Kamiyama
Cast: Miranda Otto, Brian Cox
Classification: CTC
Country: USA, Japan
Runtime: 134m
ScreenHub: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – first preview of animated film
The Problem with People
Two estranged cousins who never knew each other tries to make amends for many generations of family dispute.
Director: Chris Cottam
Cast: Jane Levy, Colm Meaney, Paul Reiser
Classification: M
Country: Ireland
Runtime: 102m
14 December
MetOpera: Tosca
Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the volatile diva Floria Tosca for her first time at the Met. British-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso makes his company debut as Tosca’s lover, Cavaradossi, and baritone Quinn Kelsey is the sadistic chief of police Scarpia. Maestro Xian Zhang conducts the electrifying score, which features some of Puccini’s most memorable melodies.
Director: David McVicar, Maestro Xian Zhang
Cast: Lise Davidsen, Freddie De Tommaso, Quinn Kelsey