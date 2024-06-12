The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – first preview of animated film

What is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim about?

The story is set 200 years before the events of The Hobbit, that is, before Bilbo Baggins discovers the One Ring. It centres on the House of Helm Hammerhand, led by King of Rohan, but the focus is on his daughter, Princess Héra. A short teaser clip revealed a dispute during a council meeting, with Wulf, a Dunlending lord, seeking revenge. Éowyn, the shieldmaiden of Rohan, serves as the movie’s narrator.

Who stars in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim?

Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto, Laurence Ubong Williams, and Shaun Dooley.

Who directed The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim?

The film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama, from a screenplay written by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou.

> The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim still. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Why is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim animated?

Producer Jason DeMarco has said that the anime look is deliberate style choice because they were interested in making a Kenji Kamiyama movie, rather than simply animating a Peter Jackson movie. Kamiyama is best known for directing the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex anime TV series, and for working as a background artist on productions like Akira and Kiki’s Delivery Service, before producing works like Blood: The Last Vampire.

Read: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – nice cake, OK icing

It’s not the first time the work of Tolkien has been animated, though, with the most famous example being Ralph Bakshi’s adaptation of the novels The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers in 1978’s animated film The Lord of the Rings.

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

What’s the country of origin?

USA and Japan.

What’s the production company?

New Line Cinema, Warner Bros, Animation, and Sola Entertainment produced the film, with distribution handled by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Who are the producers and executive producers behind The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim?

The film is produced by Joseph Chou and Jason DeMarco, alongside Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the screenplay for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films.

Is there a trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim?

Not yet. Warner Bros. Animation, New Line Cinema and Sola Entertainment revealed an exclusive 20 minutes of the feature at the Annecy Animation Festival, which has not yet been released to the general public.

Read: Embracer Group to acquire The Lord of the Rings rights, much more

Where and when can I watch The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim?

The film will be released in Australian cinemas on 12 December 2024.