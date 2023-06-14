How to watch Netflix’s Tudum: a global fan event 2023

Tudum, the Netflix showcase event where actors and creators from the streamer’s biggest properties get together to drop news, never-before-seen footage, trailers and first looks, is back on for 2023.
This year the global fan event will be broadcast live from São Paulo, Brazil and to audiences around the world on YouTube. The celebrations kick off on Sunday 18 June at 6:30am AEST.
Fans can expect to get announcements about Netflix titles like Heartstopper, Bridgerton, Extraction, Fubar, Wednesday, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece, to name a few.
To watch the two-hour event, you can tune in live to YouTube.com/Netflix, or save it in your Watchlist now to get an alert when it broadcasts.
Tudum is the climax to Netflix’s three-day convention event taking place from 16-18 June at São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park.
Who’s who at Tudum?
The following people from Netflix films and series are scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):
- Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction
- Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar
- Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – The Three-Body Problem
- Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher
- Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon
- Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia
- Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece
- André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite
- Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton
- India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Maisa Silva – Back to 15
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever
- Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies
- Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann – All the Light We Cannot See
- An appearance from Stranger Things
- Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday
- Squid Game
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Penn Badgley – You
- Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
- Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift
- Pedro Alonso – Berlin
- Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind
- Chloe Veitch – Too Hot to Handle
- Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast – Cobra Kai
- Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper
- Omar Sy – Lupin
- John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone
- Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea
- Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One
Tudum, named for the sound you hear just before a series or film starts on Netflix, is the biggest Netflix event held worldwide. This year’s livestream from Brazil is the first Tudum in-person event since 2020.