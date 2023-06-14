News

 > Television > Streaming > Features

How to watch Netflix’s Tudum: a global fan event 2023

Tudum: A Global Fan Event is streaming live from Brazil on 18 June – here's how to watch the event online.
14 Jun 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Chris Hemsworth will be presenting at Tudum. Image: Netflix

Share Icon

Tudum, the Netflix showcase event where actors and creators from the streamer’s biggest properties get together to drop news, never-before-seen footage, trailers and first looks, is back on for 2023.

This year the global fan event will be broadcast live from São Paulo, Brazil and to audiences around the world on YouTube. The celebrations kick off on Sunday 18 June at 6:30am AEST.

Read: Tudum 2022 Netflix festival recap and major announcements

Fans can expect to get announcements about Netflix titles like Heartstopper, Bridgerton, Extraction, Fubar, Wednesday, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece, to name a few.

To watch the two-hour event, you can tune in live to YouTube.com/Netflix, or save it in your Watchlist now to get an alert when it broadcasts.

Tudum is the climax to Netflix’s three-day convention event taking place from 16-18 June at São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park.

Who’s who at Tudum?

The following people from Netflix films and series are scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):

  • Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar
  • Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone
  • Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
  • Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – The Three-Body Problem
  • Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher
  • Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon 
  • Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia
  • Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece
  • André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite
  • Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton
  • India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Maisa Silva – Back to 15
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever
  • Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies
  • Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann – All the Light We Cannot See
  • An appearance from Stranger Things
  • Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday
  • Squid Game
  • Squid Game: The Challenge
  • Penn Badgley – You
  • Lily Collins – Emily In Paris
  • Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift
  • Pedro Alonso – Berlin
  • Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind
  • Chloe Veitch – Too Hot to Handle
  • Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast – Cobra Kai
  • Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper
  • Omar Sy – Lupin
  • John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone
  • Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea
  • Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One 

Tudum, named for the sound you hear just before a series or film starts on Netflix, is the biggest Netflix event held worldwide. This year’s livestream from Brazil is the first Tudum in-person event since 2020. 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features Reviews Streaming Television
More
Reviews

The Betoota Advocate Presents review: irreverent explainers surprise and delight

The Betoota Advocate's pivot to TV may not be bringing the laughs like its news headlines do, but that doesn't…

Anthony Morris
Features

Cheat sheet: The Giants – Bob Brown documentary

Everything you need to know ahead of watching the new Bob Brown documentary, coming to streaming this month.

ScreenHub staff
Features

Teen streams: the best Australian teenager shows streaming now

Teenagerdom comes with plenty of complex drama and laughter, as these top Australian teen shows demonstrate.

ScreenHub staff
Reviews

Year Of on Stan review: teenage pleasure-seeking and grief

Year Of covers a lot of ground: relationships, youth suicide, living rough, a parent who shows her liposuction scars to…

Anthony Morris
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, and more

Black Mirror is back, Extraction has a sequel, and the new Guy Ritchie flick is out in this week's streaming…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login