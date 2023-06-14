How to watch Netflix’s Tudum: a global fan event 2023

Tudum, the Netflix showcase event where actors and creators from the streamer’s biggest properties get together to drop news, never-before-seen footage, trailers and first looks, is back on for 2023.

This year the global fan event will be broadcast live from São Paulo, Brazil and to audiences around the world on YouTube. The celebrations kick off on Sunday 18 June at 6:30am AEST.

Fans can expect to get announcements about Netflix titles like Heartstopper, Bridgerton, Extraction, Fubar, Wednesday, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece, to name a few.

To watch the two-hour event, you can tune in live to YouTube.com/Netflix, or save it in your Watchlist now to get an alert when it broadcasts.

Tudum is the climax to Netflix’s three-day convention event taking place from 16-18 June at São Paulo’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park.

Who’s who at Tudum?

The following people from Netflix films and series are scheduled to appear live in Brazil (subject to change):

Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave – Extraction

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Fubar

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley – The Three-Body Problem

Henry Cavill, Anya Charlotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey – The Witcher

Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Sofia Boutella – Rebel Moon

Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu – Avatar: The Last Airbender

Christian Malheiros, Jottapê, Bruna Mascarenhas – Sintonia

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar – One Piece

André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere – Elite

Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel – Bridgerton

India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Maisa Silva – Back to 15

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet – Never Have I Ever

Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – The Archies

Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann – All the Light We Cannot See

An appearance from Stranger Things

Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday – Wednesday

Squid Game

Squid Game: The Challenge

Penn Badgley – You

Lily Collins – Emily In Paris

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Lift

Pedro Alonso – Berlin

Nick and Vanessa Lachey – Love is Blind

Chloe Veitch – Too Hot to Handle

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and the cast – Cobra Kai

Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell – Heartstopper

Omar Sy – Lupin

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris – They Cloned Tyrone

Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández – Through My Window: Across The Sea

Dianna Agron, Tenoch Huerta, Bobby Luhnow – The Chosen One

Tudum, named for the sound you hear just before a series or film starts on Netflix, is the biggest Netflix event held worldwide. This year’s livestream from Brazil is the first Tudum in-person event since 2020.