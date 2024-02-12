News

Netflix: new shows streaming this week

New shows to stream on Netflix in Australia between 12–18 February 2024.
12 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

The Vince Staples Show. Image: Netflix.

Your guide to the best new shows streaming on Netflix this week.

Love is Blind – Season 6 (14 Feb)

Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks. Starring Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey.

The Vince Staples Show (15 Feb)

Series. Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach. Starring Vince Staples.

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies (16 Feb)

Series. Inspired by AFL legend Eddie Betts’ popular book series, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies joins Eddie and his ragtag group of friends on their playground adventures as they navigate the fun and challenges of friendship. Starring Hunter Page-Lochard, Miah Madden, Leela Varghese, Crystal Nguyen, Billy Betts.

Einstein and the Bomb (16 Feb)

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

