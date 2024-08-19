Netflix: new shows streaming this week

News

Your guide to the best new shows to stream from 19 to 25 August 2024 on Netflix.
19 Aug 2024 9:00
Paul Dalgarno
GC Precinct. Image: Netflix.

Netflix: new to streaming

CoComelon Lane – Season 3 (19 August)

Series for children. The adventures of JJ and his friends as they experience life as little kids. Starring Diana Tsoy, Cruze McKinnon and Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez.

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (21 August)

Series. Some 20 global contestants compete over the course of a year to become KATSEYE, a girl group formed in the K-Pop mould.

Baby Fever – Season 2 (22 August)

Series. This romantic comedy drama follows the life of a fertility doctor and the clients she attends to. Starring Josephine Park, Simon Sears and Olivia Joof Lewerissa. Watch the trailer.

GG Precinct (22 August)

Series. A spin-off from the popular Taiwanese show Marry My Dead Body in which rookie police captain Lin and detective Wu look into a mysterious spate of murders involving a deadly series of puzzles. Starring Greg Han Hsu, Gingle Wang and Nien-Hsien Ma. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

Worst Ex Ever (14 August)

Series. From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

Emily in Paris – Season 4 Part 1 (15 August)

Emily In Paris. (L To R) Lucien Laviscount As Alfie, Lily Collins As Emily In Emily In Paris. Cr. Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix © 2024
Emily in Paris. Image: Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix.

Emily’s life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she’s ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city – and man – of her dreams. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park.

The Union (16 August)

Film (2024). A New Jersey construction worker goes from regular guy to aspiring spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart recruits him for a high-stakes espionage mission. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry and JK Simmons.

Love Is Blind: UK (7 August)

Reality series. Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say I do?

Secret World Of Sound With David Attenborough (7 August)

Series. Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you’ve never heard it before, in this riveting documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The Umbrella Academy – Season 4 (8 August)

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. Starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2 August)

Film (2024). When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town. Animated feature starring Kaz, Tom Stern and Stephen Hillenburg.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites


