Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new to streaming

Love Is Blind: UK (7 August)

Reality series. Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say I do?

Secret World Of Sound With David Attenborough (7 August)

Series. Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you’ve never heard it before, in this riveting documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The Umbrella Academy – Season 4 (8 August)

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. Starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Netflix: recently added

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2 August)

Film (2024). When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town. Animated feature starring Kaz, Tom Stern and Stephen Hillenburg.

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (3 August)

Special. Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.

The Decameron (25 July)

The Decameron. Image: Netflix.

Series. As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreat to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos. Starring Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad and Lou Gala.

From ScreenHub:

The Decameron is Netflix’s take on a centuries-old Italian text by Giovanni Boccaccio, which encompasses 100 stories told by people lodging in a villa to escape the Black Plague. Created by Kathleen Jordan and executively produced by Orange is the New Black‘s Jenji Kohan, this version follows a group of colourful characters from their arrival the fictional Villa Santa in Tuscany, where they wait out the dreaded plague with wine, sex, games and feasts. The Decameron is a gorgeous show, with the Tuscan sets and scenery nearly rivalling the costumes in every way – and the best thing is that it’s not just a pretty face; its good looks are backed up soundly by hilarious, sharp writing and satisfying character arcs that won’t leave you wanting. The show is also incredibly sexy, and unlike another certain multimillion-dollar series that also borrows heavily from medieval tales, the sex depicted here is far more consenting, enjoyable, non-incestuous, and frequently queer. Huzzah!The Decameron, Netflix review: sexy, suave satire

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 1 (18 July)

Series. With the global tournament fast approaching, Daniel and Johnny have to work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats will surely stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Xolo Maridueña.

Find Me Falling (19 July)

Film. After a failed comeback album, a rock star escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors – and an old flame. Starring Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott and Ali Fumiko Whitney.