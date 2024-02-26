Netflix: new shows streaming March 2024

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 March

Spaceman

Film. Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on his ship. Starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Kunal Nayyar.

5 March

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda. Image: Netflix.

Genderqueer comics from around the world take the stage at London’s Alexandra Palace in this comedy showcase hosted by the award-winning Hannah Gadsby.

7 March

The Gentlemen

Series. When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it’s home to an enormous weed empire – and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere. Starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings.

8 March

Damsel

Film. A young woman’s marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she’s offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone and Nick Robinson.

11 March

Young Royals – Season 3

Young Royals – Season 3. Image: Netflix.

As Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history, Wilhelm and Simon navigate heartbreaking revelations and final decisions. Starring Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg and Malte Gårdinger.

14 March

Girls5eva – Season 3

Girls5eva kick off their Returnity Tour and meet new friends, fans and foes on the road as they navigate their way back to the big time. Starring: Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell.

19 March

Physical 11 – Season 2

Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honour of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

21 March

3 Body Problem

Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges. Starring Jovan Adepo, John Bradley and Eiza González.

22 March

Shirley

Film. Shirley Chisholm makes a trailblazing run for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination after becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the political icon in this rousing drama. Starring Regina King, Lance Reddick and Terrence Howard.

29 March

The Beautiful Game

Film. A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama. Starring Bill Nighy, Susan Wokoma and Micheal Ward.