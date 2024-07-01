Netflix: new shows and films streaming July 2024

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream on Netflix in July.
2 July
Sprint
Documentary series. Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.
3 July
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Film. Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Judge Reinhold.
The Man With 1000 Kids
Documentary. A group of families learn the sperm donor they had trusted was also father to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.
10 July
Receiver
Sports series. Follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson.
11 July
Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3
Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3. Image: Netflix.
Series. Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people. Starring Sam Corlett, Leo Suter and Frida Gustavsson.
12 July
Exploding Kittens
Animated series. It’s the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans – as talking cats. Starring Tom Ellis, Suzy Nakmura and Ally Maki.
18 July
Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 1
With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Xolo Maridueña.
19 July
Find Me Falling
Film. After a failed comeback album, a rock star escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors – and an old flame. Starring Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott and Ali Fumiko Whitney.
25 July
The Decameron
Series. As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreat to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos. Starring Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad and Lou Gala.