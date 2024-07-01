News

 > Features

Netflix: new shows and films streaming July 2024

From The Decameron to Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – your guide to the best new shows and films to stream on Netflix this month.
1 Jul 2024
Paul Dalgarno
The Decameron. Image: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix.

Streaming

The Decameron. Image: Giulia Parmigiani/ Netflix.

Share Icon

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream on Netflix in July.

2 July

Sprint

Documentary series. Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

3 July

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Film. Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Judge Reinhold.

The Man With 1000 Kids

Documentary. A group of families learn the sperm donor they had trusted was also father to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.

10 July

Receiver

Sports series. Follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson.

11 July

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people. Starring Sam Corlett, Leo Suter and Frida Gustavsson.

12 July

Exploding Kittens

Animated series. It’s the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans – as talking cats. Starring Tom Ellis, Suzy Nakmura and Ally Maki.

18 July

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 1

Cobra Kai. Image: Netflix.
Cobra Kai. Image: Netflix.

With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Xolo Maridueña.

19 July

Find Me Falling

Film. After a failed comeback album, a rock star escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors – and an old flame. Starring Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

25 July

The Decameron

Series. As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreat to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos. Starring Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad and Lou Gala.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Features

New to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Binge and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 1 to 7 July on the major streaming…

Paul Dalgarno
The Killing Kind. Image: Stan.
Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Stan from 1 to 7 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Speechless. Image: ABC.
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on ABC iview from 1 to 7 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Image: Netflix.
Features

Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Netflix from 1 to 7 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Grace – Season 4. Image: BritBox.
Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on BritBox from 1 to 7 July 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login