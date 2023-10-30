Netflix: new shows and films streaming in November 2023

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Never fear – our October highlights guide will help you out.

2 Nov

All the Light We Cannot See

Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, this series focuses the final days of WWII, when the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide.

3 Nov

NYAD (2023)

60-year-old athlete Diana Nyad commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Stars Jodie Foster and Annette Bening.

Sly (2023)

Sly. Image: Netflix.

In this new documentary, Sylvester Stallone explains how his love of film began as an escape from a, um, rocky childhood.

8 Nov

Robbie Williams (2023)

Quarter of a century into his record-breaking solo career, Williams looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

10 Nov

The Killer (2023)

An assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt. Directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.

16 Nov

The Crown – Season 6 Part 1

The Crown. Image: Netflix.

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning.

17 Nov

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

In this animated series, Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her.

21 Nov

Leo (2023)

Adam Sandler voices a lizard named Leo in this coming-of-age musical comedy about the last year of elementary school as seen through the eyes of a class pet.

22 Nov

Squid Game: The Challenge

456 players. $4.56 million. One winner. The global phenomenon comes to life with games inspired by the original series and all new challenges.

30 Nov

Obliterated

From the creators of Cobra Kai – an elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series