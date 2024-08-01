News

Netflix: new shows and films streaming August 2024

From Emily in Paris to The Umbrella Academy – your guide to the best new shows and films to stream on Netflix in August 2024.
1 Aug 2024 8:39
Paul Dalgarno
Emily in Paris Season 4. Image: Netflix.

2 August

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Film (2024). When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town. Starring Kaz, Tom Stern and Stephen Hillenburg.

3 August

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats

Special. Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.

7 August

Love Is Blind: UK

Reality series. Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged before meeting in person. But who will say I do?

Secret World Of Sound With David Attenborough

Series. Advanced audio technology captures the sound of nature like you’ve never heard it before, in this riveting documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

8 August

The Umbrella Academy – Season 4

The Umbrella Academy. Image: Netflix.
The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. Starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

14 August

Worst Ex Ever

Series. From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.

15 August

Emily in Paris – Season 4 Part 1

Emily’s life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she’s ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city – and man – of her dreams. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park.

16 August

The Union

The Union. Image: Netflix.
Film (2024). A New Jersey construction worker goes from regular guy to aspiring spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart recruits him for a high-stakes espionage mission. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry and JK Simmons.

29 August

Terminator Zero

Animated series. A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling and indestructible cyborg. Starring Timothy Olyphant, Sonoya Mizuno and Rosario Dawson.

30 August

The Deliverance

The Deliverance. Image: Netflix.
Film (2024). Fighting personal demons and hoping for a fresh start, single mother Ebony moves her family into a new house, only to discover something evil already lives there. Starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Anthony B Jenkins and Miss Lawrence.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

