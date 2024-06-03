Netflix: new films and shows streaming this week

For everything streaming on Netflix in May, head to this article.

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (4 June)

Film. When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.

How to Rob a Bank (5 June)

In this gripping true-crime documentary, a charismatic, tree house-dwelling rebel in 1990s Seattle pulls off an unprecedented spree of bank robberies straight out of an action movie.

Sweet Tooth – Season 3 (6 June)

In this final chapter, Gus and his friends embark on a harrowing journey in hopes of curing the Sick — and finally discovering the truth about hybrids.

Perfect Match – Season 2 (7 June)

Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition — but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

Hit Man

Film. Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater’s noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.

The Greatest Showman

Film. In this musical biopic of P.T. Barnum, a brash, enterprising man overcomes his humble beginnings to create the greatest show the world has ever seen. Starring Hugh Jackman.

Recently added to Netflix

Bionic (29 May)

Film. When the progress of robotics makes Paralympic athletes the new sports stars, Maria dreams of competing against her sister. For that, she will have to enter a world of crime and violence.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult (29 May)

After TikTok dancers join a management company and its associated church, unsettling details about the founder and their dark realities come to light.

Eric (30 May)

Series. A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, and Ivan Howe.

A Part of You (31 May)

Film. Agnes’ older sister Julia possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she’s the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she’s dating Noel. If only Agnes could be more like her. When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes’ world is turned upside down and she’s forced to reinvent herself. Suddenly, she’s on the verge of obtaining everything she’s ever desired, but at what cost?