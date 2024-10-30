Netflix ‘Moments’: still no screenshots allowed – so try this instead

Netflix is famously stingy with the ways in which it (doesn’t) allow people to capture and share pics and videos of their favourite shows and movies. If you’ve tried it, you’ll know: any attempt to screenshot while watching on the app is met with an instantaneous black screen, and it’s the same story if you’re trying to record the screen.

Media piracy is a genuine problem, so of course this move was made to protect the copyright of the content being streamed on the service. But it has been met with much frustration from users who simply want to share something they found cool or funny with their friends online (and can’t).

The black screen has also been incredibly annoying for journalists who are reporting on and/or reviewing the content, who now have no way of including a shot of a particular scene, unless Netflix have already provided it among its approved media assets.

Now, Netflix appears to have acknowledged these frustrations with an updated it’s calling ‘Moments’.

What are Netflix Moments?

‘Moments’ are downloadable clips from Netflix original content that can be saved to your phone (currently available to iOS only), and then shared online. You can also just keep a list of your ‘Moments’ in the app, to return to and play whenever you want.

‘Netflix is always looking for ways for members to discover, share and celebrate the content that they love,’ said their Press Release, sent out to media on Tuesday 29 October 2024. ‘This new feature and campaign is all about Netflix empowering its fans to discover, share and enjoy their next favourite stories.’

‘Whether you’re replaying the intense final showdown in BEEF or a spooky twist in Wednesday,’ the release continues, ‘Moments lets you save and share it all.’

How Netflix Moments work

It looks like the way Moments will work is via a new button on the iOS app.

‘Let’s say you’re watching the latest season of Bridgerton on your phone,’ reads the press release, ‘and want to save the scene where Colin and Penelope share their long-awaited kiss in the carriage.’ That ‘Moments’ button, now included in the UI (after you update the app, of course), will be ready to tap so you can save that clip in a ‘My Netflix’ library.

‘You can revisit your Moments anytime on your phone, and if you rewatch the episode, it will start playing right from the scene you bookmarked.’

No further info is given on how long these ‘Moments’ are, and whether or not you’ll be able to trim them to an exact timecode.

The video below gives a brief guide on how to do it:

Moments can be shared on social platforms via that library – you can see the social sharing button in the video above. Clips that are already saved in the library can also be deleted.

For now, the Netflix-approved way of sharing a clip of your favourite show does not include screenshots. It also appears that Moments do not allow you to download the clip for use in say, a video review, or a fanvid.

Netflix says that moments will ‘hopefully expand in the future’, which will probably just mean a rollout to Android and Smart TVs.

Moments are now available on the Netflix iOS app.

Netflix: new to streaming

Tom Pappa: Home Free (29 Oct)

Comedy special. From the sheer bliss of a hot shower to the saucy joys of an empty nest, Tom Papa tackles ageing, parenthood and more in this witty comedy special.

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (30 Oct)

Series. In this globally successful Italian period drama, Lidia Poët investigates murders while fighting to practice law. Inspired by the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Eduardo Scarpetta and Pier Luigi Pasino

Martha (30 Oct)

Documentary. Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart. Starring Martha Stewart.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (30 Oct)

Series. A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax – or proof of alien life.

