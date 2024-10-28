Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new to streaming

Tom Pappa: Home Free (29 Oct)

Comedy special. From the sheer bliss of a hot shower to the saucy joys of an empty nest, Tom Papa tackles ageing, parenthood and more in this witty comedy special.

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (30 Oct)

Series. In this globally successful Italian period drama, Lidia Poët investigates murders while fighting to practice law. Inspired by the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Eduardo Scarpetta and Pier Luigi Pasino

Martha (30 Oct)

Documentary. Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart. Starring Martha Stewart.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (30 Oct)

Series. A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax – or proof of alien life.

Time Cut (30 Oct)

Film. A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future? Starring Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry and Griffin Gluck.

The Diplomat – Season 2 (31 Oct)

The Diplomat – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

Territory (24 Oct)

Territory. Image: Netflix.

Series. When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future. Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and Sam Corlett. Watch the trailer.

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 (25 Oct)

Simone Biles Rising Part 2. Image: Netflix.

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics. Starring Simone Biles.

Late Night with the Devil (18 Oct)

Late Night With The Devil. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Streaming on Netflix.



Horror film (2023). From ScreenHub’s four-star review:

‘In Late Night with the Devil, the latest gooper-spooker from the brotherly directorial duo behind 100 Bloody Acres, Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Dastmalchian depicts smooth-talker Jack Delroy. Not unlike the States’ import to Australia, Don Lane, Jack is a sharp-suited interlocutor with charisma to burn who hosts the fictional show Night Owls.

‘Locked in a ferocious ratings battle with the real-life king of the 70s late-night slot, The Tonight Show’s Johnny Carson, Jack’s numbers are in freefall, with the … Read more …

Starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon and Ian Bliss.

Woman of the Hour (18 Oct)

Woman of the Hour. Image: Netflix.

Thriller/ mystery film (2023). As per IMDB: Cheryl Bradshaw, a single woman looking for a suitor on a hit 1970s TV show, chooses charming bachelor Rodney Alcala, unaware that, behind the man’s gentle facade, he hides a deadly secret. Directed by and starring Anna Kendrick. Also starring Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale. Watch the trailer.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – Season 2 (17 Oct)

Series for children. The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs – and to themselves.

Starring Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone and Kausar Mohammed.

I AM A KILLER – Season 5 (16 Oct)

Series. The return of the series in which death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series.

The Lincoln Lawyer – Season 3 (17 Oct)

Series. As per Netflix: Mickey Haller isn’t like other lawyers. This hotshot runs his law firm from the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on LA’s biggest and smallest cases.

In Season 1, we meet Mickey shortly after he’s recovered from surgery and a subsequent pill addiction. When his colleague unexpectedly passes away, Mickey gets back into the legal game, inheriting all of his cases.

Working out of his car isn’t the only thing that sets this lawyer apart — Mickey takes family business to a whole new level as he works with his prosecutor ex-wife, Maggie, and his other ex-wife and assistant, Lorna. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton and Neve Campbell.

Lonely Planet (11 Oct)

Lonely Planet. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who’s reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant. Starring Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers and Younès Boucif. Watch the trailer.