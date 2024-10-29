Crunchyroll is now a Prime Video add-on

Crunchyroll has just been added as a Prime Video add-on, meaning that paid subscribers to Prime can also subscribe to Crunchyroll under the one app.

Prime Video primarily offers titles made by and licensed under Amazon MGM Studios, with add-on subscriptions from a wide range of partners like AMC+, Shudder, and Acorn TV. It also has a selection of movies and shows to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store.

Crunchyroll will now also be a part of those additional subscriptions, while also remaining available as a stand-alone app – the obvious benefits to the Prime tie-in being consolidate streaming bills and accessing the content you want to watch from a single app.

Prime members can select from two Crunchyroll monthly memberships: Fan (AUD $10.99) or Mega Fan (AUD $13.99), both of which allow customers to stream the entire Crunchyroll library ad-free and catch the latest anime simulcasts from Japan. At launch, Mega Fan subscribers will have the added benefit to download titles for offline viewing.

Crunchyroll currently has the world’s largest streaming library of anime, with 24,000 hours, 46,000 episodes, and more than 1,300 series and films.

‘Anime is hugely popular among Australians, and Prime Video is proud to continue to expand its unparalleled collection of premium entertainment with the introduction of Crunchyroll as an add-on subscription option,’ said Daniel Slepak, head of marketplace Prime Video Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

‘Prime Video obsesses over providing customers with the best possible content offering in one single destination, and we are delighted to welcome Crunchyroll to our growing list of subscriptions in Australia.’

‘The expansion of our Prime Video partnership opens the door for even more fans worldwide to dive into the thrilling worlds of anime,’ said Terry Li, EVP of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll. ‘With so many incredible series waiting to be discovered, now is the perfect time to get lost in the endless adventures anime has to offer on Crunchyroll.’

Beyond streaming, Crunchyroll also has games and a merch store available online. It also distributes some anime films to select Australian cinemas, and hosts live events. October highlights on the streamer include Dragon Ball DAIMA, BLUE LOCK û Season 2, Shangri-La Frontier – Season 2, and Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 3.

Prime Video subscribers can now sign up for Crunchyroll (at an additional cost) via the Prime app.

Crunchyroll: every new anime to watch in October

13 October

Demon Lord 2099

Five centuries ago, Demon Lord Veltol reigned over an immortal nation. Now, the time has come for him to awaken once again. The year is 2099, and civilisation has reached peak evolution, leading to a high-tech landscape with towering skyscrapers – nothing like he’s conquered before. Veltol may be a relic of the past, but make no mistake, this new world will be his for the taking! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French

Shangri-La Frontier – Season 2

Rakuro Hizutome only cares about one thing: beating crappy VR games. He devotes his entire life to these buggy games and could clear them all in his sleep. One day, he decides to challenge himself and play a popular god-tier game called Shangri-La Frontier. But he quickly learns just how difficult it is. Will his expert skills be enough to uncover its hidden secrets? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian

15 October

After repelling demonic invaders, Princess Liliana leaves the Heiligh Kingdom in search of aid. Hajime decides to join her before tackling the two remaining Great Labyrinths. Along the way, they learn of an attempted invasion and that Cam, the chief of the Haulia Tribe, was captured by the Empire. Hajime vows to use every power he can muster to make it right. Let’s get this party started! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese

Coming soon:

Bananya Around The World

Bananya returns! The mysterious cat who lives inside a banana is back for a new adventure when a ball of light appears. After the ball flashes, a new cat named Baby Sweet emerges. The two quickly become friends and set off on a grand adventure to discover new and exciting places around the world. Join the new friends on their journey! (Official Trailer)

