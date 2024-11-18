News

Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

From 18 to 24 November 2024 – discover the best new shows & films streaming on Netflix.
18 Nov 2024 8:30
Paul Dalgarno
A Man on the Inside. Image: Netflix. New shows streaming.

Netflix: new to streaming

A Man on the Inside (21 Nov)

Series. A widowed professor gets a surprising new lease on life when a private detective hires him to go undercover inside a San Francisco retirement home. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Ted Danson and Lilah Richcreek Estrada. Watch the trailer.

Joy (22 Nov)

Joy. Image: Netflix. New Shows Streaming.
Film (2024) Based on a true story, this drama follows three pioneering British scientists in the ’60s and ’70s and their struggle to develop IVF – against all odds. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Ted Danson, Lilah Richcreek Estrada. Watch the trailer.

Spellbound (22 Nov)

Film (2024). When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it’s too late. Starring Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, with Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman

The Piano Lesson (22 Nov)

The Piano Lesson. Image: Netflix. New Shows Streaming.
Film (2024). A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

Sprint – Season 2 (13 Nov)

Series. Fuelled by speed and determination, the world’s top sprinters gather in Paris, ready to break records and compete for Olympic gold.

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2 (15 Nov)

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2. Image: Netflix. Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line. Image: Andrzej Liguz. Streaming On Abc Iview. New Shows Streaming. Best New Shows.
Series. With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand and Mary Mouser.

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2 (7 Nov)

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2. Image: Netflix. New Shows Streaming.
Series. Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail. Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North. Watch the trailer.

Time Cut (30 Oct)

Film. A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future? Starring Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry and Griffin Gluck.

The Diplomat – Season 2 (31 Oct)

The Diplomat, Season 2. Image: Netflix. Five Shows To Stream.
Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell. Watch the trailer.

Territory (24 Oct)

Territory. Image: Netflix. New Shows.
Series. When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear heir, rival factions descend as a fierce generational struggle upends the land’s future. Starring Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor and Sam Corlett. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s four-star review of Territory:

‘How Aussie is the new Netflix series Territory? Sure, it’s set on a Northern Territory cattle farm bigger than Belgium; that’s pretty Aussie.

‘The series opens with a lot of sweeping shots of the landscape that could have come from a tourism commercial while we’re told that everything up north will try to kill you but people stick around for the ‘beauty’. Sounds Aussie enough. Then in the first ten minutes, someone gets torn apart and eaten alive by dingoes. Australia!

‘Across six one-hour episodes of prime export beef, Territory uses the settling of a modern-day industrial farming operation to play out the kind of story that used to be the territory (as it were) of trashy 80s mini-series, only today they’d rather you compared it to shows like Succession and Yellowstone.’ Read more …

Discover more recent Netflix highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

