Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (25 March)

Comedy special. From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Starring Chelsea Handler. Watch the trailer.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 (27 March)

Series. With her styling brand on the rise – and her love life on the rocks – Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

Starring Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell and Tasha Smith.

Netflix: recently added

The Residence (20 March)

The Residence. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Starring Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley and Molly Griggs.

Watch the trailer.

Revelations (21 March)

Revelations. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae. Watch the trailer.

Love is Blind: Sweden – Season 2 (13 March)

L ove is Blind: Sweden Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

Starring Jessica Almenäs.

The Electric State (14 March)

The Electric State. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan and Jason Alexander. Watch the trailer.

With Love, Meghan (4 March)

With Love, Meghan. Image: Netflix.

Series. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Starring Meghan Markle. Watch the trailer.

Running Point (27 Feb)

Running Point. Image: Netflix.

Series. A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly placed in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.

Starring Kate Hudson, Brenda Song and Max Greenfield.

‘Award–winning actor and producer Kristen Bell (The Good Place) will host the 31st Annual SAG Awards. Most recently, Bell starred alongside Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This, a comedy series centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken agnostic, Joanne (Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Brody). The two are set to reprise their roles in Season 2 of Nobody Wants This.‘

Audrey (1 March)

Film (2024). ‘Once a semi-famous soap star, Ronnie Lipsick (Jackie van Beek) has not taken well to suburban life. Her handyman husband Cormack (Jeremy Lindsay) is disinterested in, well, pretty much everything; youngest daughter Nora (Hannah Diviney) struggles more with her bitchy schoolmates and a lack of parental attention than the cerebral palsy that’s left her wheelchair-bound.’ Read more at ScreenHub …

The Blind Sea (1 March)

Documentary (2024). The Blind Sea is an inspirational and breathtaking documentary about Australian Matt Formston, Paralympian and 4x World Champion blind surfer.

ScreenHub: The Blind Sea review – four stars

Zero Day (20 Feb)

Zero Day. Image: Netflix.

Series. After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the US, former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

Starring Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Lizzy Caplan. Watch the trailer.