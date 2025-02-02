Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new to streaming

Royal Rumble: 2025 (2 Feb)

Royal Rumble: 2025. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

The Road to WrestleMania begins here with a marathon melee as Superstars fight to outlast WWE’s best in the legendary Royal Rumble Match.

Kinda Pregnant (5 Feb)

Kinda Pregnant. Image: Netflix. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). When Lainy’s plans to settle down and start a family fizzle, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a huge lie – and unexpectedly falls for her dream guy. Starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell and Will Forte. Watch the Netflix trailer.

Apple Cider Vinegar (6 Feb)

Series. Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

The Recruit – Season 2 (30 Jan)

Series. A new graymail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to leak U.S. secrets unless the CIA assists him on a dangerous personal mission.

Starring Noah Centineo, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart and Kristian Bruun.

Watch the trailer.

The Night Agent – Season 2 (23 Jan)

The Night Agent – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal. Starring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Fola Evans-Akingbola. Watch the trailer.

The Sand Castle (24 Jan)

The Sand Castle. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events. Starring Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri and Riman Al Rafeea.

Shafted (24 Jan)

Series. Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life, and career crises in modern-day Paris – when did being a man become so hard? Watch the trailer.

Single’s Inferno – Season 4 (14 Jan)

Series. A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one? Starring Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae and Kim Jin-young.

XO, Kitty – Season 2 (16 Jan)

XO, Kitty – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets. Starring Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah. Watch the trailer.

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy (7 Jan)

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy. Image: Netflix.

Special. In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness. Watch the trailer.

Missing You (1 Jan)

Missing You. Image: Netflix.

Series. When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past. Starring Rosalind Eleazar, Ashley Walters, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage and Sir Lenny Henry. Watch the trailer.