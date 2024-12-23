Netflix: new shows streaming January 2025

Netflix: new in January

1 Jan

Missing You

Missing You. Image: Netflix.

Series. When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past. Starring Rosalind Eleazar, Ashley Walters, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage and Sir Lenny Henry. Watch the trailer.

2 Jan

Cunk On Life

Deadpan documentarian Philomena Cunk confounds philosophers and academics in her quest to understand the meaning of life in this feature-length special. Starring Diane Morgan.

3 Jan

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance is Most Fowl

Film (2024). Top dog Gromit springs into action to save his master when Wallace’s high-tech invention goes rogue and he’s framed for a series of suspicious crimes. Starring Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan and Adjoa Andoh.

7 Jan

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

Special. In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness.

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Documentary. This jaw-dropping documentary goes behind the scenes of America’s most controversial talk show to expose its biggest scandals, both on- and off-camera.

WWE Raw: 2025

WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

11 Jan

WWE Smackdown: 2025

WWE’s top Superstars settle scores and spark rivalries in weekly in-ring competition featuring action-packed matches from the blue brand.

14 Jan

Single’s Inferno – Season 4

Series. A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one? Starring Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae and Kim Jin-young.

16 Jan

XO, Kitty – Season 2

Series. Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets. Starring Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah. Watch the trailer.

30 Jan

The Recruit – Season 2

The Recruit – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. A new graymail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to leak U.S. secrets unless the CIA assists him on a dangerous personal mission. Starring Noah Centineo, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart and Kristian Bruun. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: recently added

26 Dec

Squid Game – Season 2

Season. Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US. Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo and Yim Si-wan. Watch the trailer.

19 Dec

Virgin River – Season 6

Virgin River – Season 6. Image: Netflix.

Series. New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: as Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other – and their loved ones. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson and Tim Matheson.

12 Dec

No Good Deed

No Good Deed. Image: Netflix.

Series. The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets – and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers. Starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and Linda Cardellini.