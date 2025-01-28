Netflix: best new shows & films streaming February 2025

Netflix: new in February

2 Feb

Royal Rumble: 2025

Royal Rumble: 2025. Image: Netflix.

The Road to WrestleMania begins here with a marathon melee as Superstars fight to outlast WWE’s best in the legendary Royal Rumble Match.

5 Feb

Kinda Pregnant

Kinda Pregnant. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). When Lainy’s plans to settle down and start a family fizzle, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a huge lie – and unexpectedly falls for her dream guy. Starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell and Will Forte. Watch the Netflix trailer.

6 Feb

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar. Image: Netflix.

Series. Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee. Watch the Netflix trailer.

10 Feb

Surviving Black Hawk Down

Surviving Black Hawk Down. Image: Netflix.

Documentary. In shocking detail, US soldiers and Somali fighters recall the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the now-famous downing of three Black Hawk helicopters.

11 Feb

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from The Witcher universe.

Starring Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren and Joey Batey.

13 Feb

Cobra Kai: Season 6 – Part 3

Cobra Kai: Season 6 – Part 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove.

14 Feb

Love is Blind – Season 8

Love is Blind – Season 8. Image: Netflix.

Series. A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?

Starring Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

20 Feb

Zero Day

Zero Day. Image: Netflix.

Series. After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the US, former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

Starring Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Lizzy Caplan.

24 Feb

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Image: Netflix.

Kristen Bell hosts as the biggest names in film and TV light up the stage for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)

27 Feb

Running Point

Running Point. Image: Netflix.

Series. A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly placed in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.

Starring Kate Hudson, Brenda Song and Max Greenfield.

Recent highlights

16 Jan

XO, Kitty – Season 2

Series. Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets. Starring Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah. Watch the trailer.

30 Jan

The Recruit – Season 2

The Recruit – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. A new graymail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to leak U.S. secrets unless the CIA assists him on a dangerous personal mission. Starring Noah Centineo, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart and Kristian Bruun. Watch the trailer.