MIFF: a first glance at the 71st festival

Melbourne International Film Festival has unveiled its first program picks for MIFF 2023, following its confirmation of key festival dates beginning on 3 August.

‘In 2023, the Melbourne International Film Festival returns for our 71st edition, bringing you essential, incredible, unexpected cinema from the whole world before us, far beyond the streamers, far beyond the multiplex – hotly anticipated works by iconic filmmakers, alongside new and breakthrough voices waiting to be discovered,’ said festival artistic director Al Cossar.

‘The release of our First Glance titles means it’s time again to get set for an August invitation back to the world of MIFF this year – a cinematic, kaleidoscopic adventuring through hundreds of filmmakers and artists you can carve your own path through; an invitation to find yourself at the movies once more.’

The slate of films revealed today, which includes the anticipated Past Lives, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, and Bad Behaviour, join the previously announced Opening Night Gala showcase of Sundance award-winner, Shayda, and the eagerly awaited Music on Film Gala screening of Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story.

‘With MIFF’s 2023 First Glance release, you’ll find your not-to-be-missed first taste of what to expect from the festival lineup this year,’ said Cossar. ‘I know you’ll find there’s much to be excited about here already!’

First Glance films at MIFF

• A Storm Foretold (dir. Christoffer Guldbrandsen)

• Bad Behaviour (dir. Alice Englert)

• BlackBerry (dir. Matt Johnson)

• How to Blow Up a Pipeline (dir. Daniel Goldhaber)

• Louder Than You Think (dir. Jed I Rosenberg)

• Medusa Deluxe (dir. Thomas Hardiman)

• Memory Film: A Filmmaker’s Diary (Premiere Fund) (dir. Jeni Thornley)

• No Bears (dir. Jafar Panahi)

• Passages (dir. Ira Sachs)

• Past Lives (dir. Celine Song)

• Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) (dir. Anton Corbijn)

• The Adults (dir. Dustin Guy Defa)

• The Disappearance of Shere Hite (dir. Nicole Newnham)

• The Echo (dir. Tatiana Huezo)

• The Kingdom Exodus (dir. Lars von Trier)

• The Rooster (Premiere Fund) (dir. Mark Leonard Winter)

• The Slam (Premiere Fund) (dir. Ili Baré)

• This Is Going To be Big (Premiere Fund) (dir. Thomas Charles Hyland)

• Trenque Lauquen (dir. Laura Citarella)

• Werckmeister Harmonies (Restoration) (dir. Béla Tarr, Ágnes Hranitzky)

The full MIFF 2023 program will be announced Tuesday 11 July. For tickets and more information head to the Melbourne International Film Festival website.