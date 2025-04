Max: best new shows streaming this week

Max: new this week

The Last of Us Season 2 (14 April)

The Last of Us Season 2. Image: Max.

Series. We’re back in a devastated civilisation in which a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope. Starring apedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Watch the trailer.

Not So Pretty (14 April)

Docuseries. An investigative look into beauty and personal care products, and their absence of FDA regulations which result in hidden health risks to both the body and planet. Starring Keke Palmer and Dreah Marie.

The Leftovers Seasons 1-3 (16 April)

Series. Three years after the disappearance of 2% of the global human population, people in a small New York community try to continue their lives while coping with the tragedy of the unexplained nature of the event. Starring Justin Theroux, Christopher Eccleston and Amy Brenneman.

Max: recently added

Agents of Chaos (7 April)

Docuseries. Was there Russian interference in the 2016 election? This two-part documentary directed by Alex Gibney is a product of years of reporting on that disturbing question.

Expedition Files (8 April)

Expedition Files. Image: Max.

Docuseries. Josh Gates travels through history on a search to uncover new evidence and answers to the world’s most captivating unexplained mysteries, and true stories that defy explanation, offering stunning revelations and surprising new insights. Starring Josh Gates and David Oranchak. Watch the trailer.

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read (11 April)

Docuseries. On a cold January morning in a sleepy suburb outside of the city, a local police officer named John O’Keefe was found dead on a fellow officer’s front lawn. Starring Karen Read, Alan Jackson and Ted Daniel.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 4 (11 April)

Reality TV series. Karen and Deon Derrico have eleven children and triplets on their way. This enormous family is on an emotional rollercoaster ride as they prepare to grow even more.

The Parenting (31 March)

The Parenting. Image: Max.

Film (2025). A hilariously terrifying comedy, The Parenting follows young couple Rohan and Josh as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realise that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist.

Starring Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn, Brian Cox and Edie Falco. Watch the trailer.

Fast Friends (1 April)

Series. Celebrating the beloved series’ 30th anniversary, this special four-part game show finds nine teams facing off in the ultimate Friends tournament. Hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings and taped at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City, this dynamic game show keeps even the most die-hard fans on their toes as they race through the world of Friends.

With challenges taking place on the iconic sets, including Rachel and Monica’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad, Central Perk, the Vegas wedding chapel, and Phoebe’s taxi, only the three fastest teams will advance to the finale for a chance to win the ultimate prize: The Geller Cup.

Dune (1 April)

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming on Max.

Film (2021). Paul Atreides arrives on Arrakis after his father accepts the stewardship of the dangerous planet. But chaos ensues after a betrayal as forces clash to control melange, a precious resource.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

The Batman (1 April)

The Batman. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Max.

Film (2022). WA sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, leading Batman to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright.