Max launches in Australia: Binge loses HBO shows & Warner Bros films

Max, described as ‘the premier streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery’, is now officially live in Australia.

The launch means many HBO shows and Warner Bros. films and series, formally on Binge in Australia, will now only be available on Max, including the upcoming Season 2 of The Last of Us on 14 April.

Other premium HBO Originals available to stream from today include The White Lotus, Euphoria, House of the Dragon, Succession and The Penguin, as well as Max Originals And Just Like That…, and The Pitt. Upcoming premieres over the coming months include new HBO and Max Originals such as Duster, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and IT: Welcome to Derry.

Max will also be the new home of popular TV series like Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty, plus blockbuster films like Barbie, Beetlejuice and The Lord of the Rings.

What about Binge subscribers?

If you currently subscribe to Binge, you will either have to add a Max subscription to your streaming slate or miss out on the above shows, although The White Lotus, currently showing Season 3 on Binge in Australia, will continue to stream on Binge for all subscribers, until the season ends.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: ‘The launch of Max in Australia continues our exciting global expansion.

‘While the Max brand may be new to Australians, the programming engines at the heart of it – including HBO, Discovery, Warner Bros., Harry Potter, the DC universe – are already loved by audiences here. Now for the first time, these brands come together alongside additional premium content from WBD’s portfolio, to offer a distinct streaming proposition for local fans.’

James Gibbons, President, APAC at Warner Bros. Discovery added: ‘From the world’s most talked about series, iconic franchises and hit blockbuster movies to compelling factual programming, reality favourites and kids’ content, Max offers thousands of hours of premium entertainment in one new streaming home.

‘With three different pricing plans, broad device capability, and several distribution partners for maximum reach, our deep vault of content has never been more accessible for Australians.’

How much does Max cost?

Max is available via three plans, starting at $7.99 a month for a limited period: Basic With Ads, Standard and Premium. A special introductory promotional price on all plans is available for subscribers who sign up by 30 April 2025, valid for the first 12 months of subscription.

Visit Max for more information.

The Last of Us works well as a TV series. For those familiar with the 2013 cinematic action video game on which it’s based on, that probably comes as no surprise. The HBO TV series adaptation of the Naughty Dog-developed title – led by the game’s creative director and writer Neil Druckmann, along with writer and director Craig Maizin (Chernobyl) – sticks closely to the original version of the story, with many of its plotlines and pivotal scenes remaining the same, and even sections of dialogue and scene transitions taken verbatim.

As a viewer with an intimate knowledge and fondness for The Last of Us video game, the HBO series is at its strongest and most interesting when it diverges from its source material – but some of that divergence also sprouts some of the show’s weaker moments. Regardless, The Last of Us feels like a worthwhile exploration of the original narrative, and succeeds in creating a unique identity for itself.

In a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a parasitic fungus that turns people into zombie-like creatures, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) is a survivor tasked with transporting young teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsay) across the country to a research facility run by a democratic resistance group. As the victim of child loss, Joel is reluctant to connect with Ellie, but over the course of several trials and tribulations, the two eventually form a strong bond. The HBO adaptation of The Last of Us covers the events of the game now known as The Last of Us Part I, which includes the events of the game’s standalone expansion, Left Behind. Read more …