Delta Goodrem shoots Love is in the Air in Queensland

Goodrem stars as Dana Randall, a seaplane pilot flying in the tropics who finds herself falling for the man sent to sink her business.
2 Mar 2023
ScreenHub staff

Film

L-R: Roy Billing, Steph Tisdell, director Adrian Powers, Delta Goodrem and Joshua Sasse on the set of Love is in the Air, at Whitsunday Airport Shute Harbour. Photo by David Fell. Image: Jaggi Entertainment.

Share Icon

Delta Goodrem is currently filming in the Whitsundays for the romantic feature film Love is in the Air.

Goodrem stars as Dana Randall, a seaplane pilot flying in the tropics who finds herself falling for the man sent to sink her business (played by Joshua Sasse). 

‘I feel incredibly fortunate to be shooting here in the Whitsundays,’ Goodrem said. ‘We’ve been made to feel so welcome by the local community. I’m enjoying being back on set, portraying a go-getter like Dana and I’m looking forward to sharing the film with audiences.’

Joining the cast is Roy Billing (UnderbellyJack Irish) and comedian Steph Tisdell (Total Control, Class of ‘07), with the film directed by Adrian Powers (Forbidden Ground, A Royal in Paradise).

The film is being produced by Brisbane-based company Jaggi Entertainment (formerly The Steve Jaggi Company) and is supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland. While filming the crystal-clear waters and lush landscapes of the Whitsunday Islands, production for Love is in the Air is based in Airlie Beach.

CEO Courtney Gibson said the production will be 100% made in Queensland, with the support of the Screen Finance program, Regional Incentive and Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive.  

‘We are proud to provide end-to-end support for this latest production by Jaggi Entertainment — a Logie and AACTA-nominated company, whose Queensland creations have been hits for industry leaders such as Disney and Hallmark, and topped global Netflix charts.’

Gibson estimated that Love is in the Air will generate approximately $2.25 million for the state economy and 70 jobs for Queensland cast and crew,.

Love is in the Air is written by Adrian Powers, Caera Bradshaw and Katharine E. McPhee, and directed by Adrian Powers. Producers are Steve Jaggi, Kelly Son Hing and Kylie Pascoe with Executive Producers Lee Matthews, Janine Pearce, Michael Gray and Jip Panosot. 

