Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – what you need to know

Our return to Middle-earth is imminent, even though it may feel a little … unfamiliar. Here’s our round-up of what we know so far about The Rings of Power.

When does The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power come out?

In Australia, the first two episodes will premiere on 2 September (11 am). The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly (Fridays) single-episode rollout. The finale of the first season will air on 14 October in Australia. The episodes will air at different times elsewhere in the world depending on time differences.

Where can I watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ?

Amazon Prime.

How many episodes are in Season One of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

There are eight episodes.

When is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power set?

The series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, during the Second Age (which lasts 3,441 years) of Middle-earth.

Image: Prime Video.

Do you need to watch the movies or read the books in order to understand The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Given the series precedes all of those books and films, no.

Where can I watch the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Right here, friend:

Where was The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power filmed?

Season One was filmed in New Zealand – in Auckland, Bovingdon Airfield and Bray Studios – from February 2020 to August 2021, with a long production break in between due to Covid restrictions.

Where will Season Two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power be filmed?

Amazon has announced that production for future seasons will take place in the UK, with filming for Season Two scheduled to begin in October.

What is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power about?

As per Amazon’s plot summary:

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. Amazon Studios

Who directed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs, along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström. The showrunners and other executive producers are J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Executive producers are Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. The producers are Ron Ames and Christopher Newman.

Image: Prime Video.

Which well-known characters will appear in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Galadriel, High King Gil-galad and Elron will show face as will, surely, several others.

Is Peter Jackson involved in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

No, he is not.

Who wrote The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

The writers include showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producers Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill and Justin Doble, consulting producers Bryan Cogman and Stephany Folsom, producer Ron Ames, co-producer Helen Shang, and writing consultant Glenise Mullins.

Image: Prime Video.

Who is in the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Among the actors confirmed already for Season One are: Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Megan Richards, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Nazanin Boniadi, Peter Mullan, Dylan Smith, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Charlie Vickers, Amelie Child-Villiers, Leon Wadham, Beau Cassidy, Kip Chapman, Morfydd Clark, Anthony Crum, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Maxine Cunliffe, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Simon Merrells, Fabian McCallum, Geoff Morrell, Tyroe Muhafidin, Charles Edwards, Will Fletcher, Trystan Gravelle, Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Thusitha Jayasundera, Benjamin Walker, Sara Zwangobani and Daniel Weyman.

Will there be a Season Two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Yes. Amazon has already renewed the show for its second season, with a five-season commitment estimated to be worth at least US$1 billion, which will make it the most expensive TV show ever made.