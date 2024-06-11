House of the Dragon season 2 streaming preview

What is House of the Dragon – Season 2 about?

House of the Dragon (also known as HOTD) is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, a series of short stories based on the Targaryen family line made so famous in HBO’s Game of Thrones. After the death of their father, two siblings fight for the throne, thereby causing a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The synopsis for the second season is as follows:

‘The death of King Viserys has triggered a succession crisis. Though his named heir is Princess Rhaenyra, his wife Queen Alicent and her father Otto Hightower have schemed to put Aegon II on the Iron Throne. But Rhaenyra and uncle-husband Prince Daemon aren’t going to back down from her claim.’

Who stars in House of the Dragon – Season 2?

Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans.

Who directed House of the Dragon – Season 2?

Alan Taylor, Clare Kilner, Geeta Patel, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere.

Who wrote the series?

Ryan Condal, based on the works of George R. R. Martin. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik served as the showrunners for the first season.

What does the creator of House of the Dragon have to say about the series?

Condal, in a report published by RadioTimes.com, talked about how the second season would challenge Matt Smith in his character as Daemon Targaryen. ‘I warned him early on, “You did such a great job in season 1, now we’re gonna throw a lot at you and really challenge your range as an actor, and also what makes Daemon as a character”,’ he said.

‘I think Daemon is the character a lot of people hook into with this series, because it’s the sort of stereotypical heroic male lead. And we wanted to kind of turn that on its ear, beginning with episode 1 of season 1 and carrying all the way through the rest of his arc through the series.’

What’s the country of origin?

USA

Where was House of the Dragon – Season 2 filmed?

Portgual, United Kingdom, Spain, United States, and Wales.

How many episodes?

There are 8 total episodes in House of the Dragon – season 2.

What’s the production company?

The production companies are: GRRM, Bastard Sword, 1:26 Pictures Inc. and HBO Entertainment

Who are the executive producers of House of the Dragon – Season 2?

Miguel Sapochnik, Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin, Ron Schmidt, Jocelyn Diaz, Sara Hess and Vince Gerardis all executively produced the second season.

Show me the trailer for House of the Dragon – Season 2

When and where can I watch House of the Dragon – Season 2?

House of the Dragon – Season 2 will premiere on Monday 17 June on Binge and Foxtel in Australia.