Hit Man on Netflix: streaming preview

Richard Linklater's latest film Hit Man is an action comedy starring Glen Powell.
19 Apr 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Hit Man. Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man. Cr. Matt Lankes / Netflix © 2024

What is Hit Man about?

Hit Man is an upcoming Netflix film directed by Richard Linklater. It’s about straight-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Preternaturally gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch hapless people hoping to bump off their enemies, Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison. As Madison falls for one of Gary’s hit man personas – the mysteriously sexy Ron – their affair sets off a chain reaction of play acting, deception, and escalating stakes.

What genre is Hit Man?

Action-comedy would best describe Hit Man.

Is it based on a true story?

Apparently so. At least, the press release says it’s ‘inspired by an unbelievable true story’.

Who stars in Hit Man?

Glen Powell (Gary/Ron), Adria Arjona (Madison), Austin Amelio (Jasper), Retta (Claudette), Sanjay Rao (Phil), Molly Bernard (Alicia), Evan Holtzman (Ray), and Gralen Bryant Banks (Sergeant Hank).

Who’s the director of Hit Man?

Richard Linklater, who’s best known for Before Sunrise, School of Rock, and Dazed and Confused.

Show me the trailer:

How long is Hit Man?

It’s 115 minutes long.

Where and when can I watch Hit Man?

Hit Man will show in select cinemas in May, before it premieres on Netflix on 7 June.

