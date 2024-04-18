New films streaming this weekend on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Prime, Disney+ and more

From Rebel Moon – Part Two to Dicks: The Musical: your guide to the best films streaming this weekend.

Netflix

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

A colony on the edge of the galaxy fights for survival against a tyrannical ruling force. Part two of Zack Snyder’s latest sci-fi franchise.

Stan

Dallas Buyers Club

In mid-1980s Texas, electrician Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey) is stunned to learn that he has AIDS. Though told that he has just 30 days left to live, Woodroof refuses to give in to despair. He seeks out alternative therapies and smuggles unapproved drugs into the US from wherever he can find them.

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Image: Roadshow.

Retired widow Nancy Stokes hires a good-looking young sex worker called Leo Grande, in the hope of enjoying a night of pleasure and self-discovery after an unfulfilling married life.

Ice Age (1-5)

Children’s film franchise centering on a group of mammals surviving the Pleistocene ice age. Five theatrical films will be available on Stan: Ice Age (20020, Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006), Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012), and Ice Age: Collision Course (2016).

The Will to Fly

Lydia Lassila, an aerial skiing champion, returns to the sport hoping to pull off a complex acrobatic manoeuvre that has hitherto only been performed by men.

There’s Something About Mary

1998 comedy film. Ted’s (Ben Stiller) dream prom date with Mary (Cameron Diaz) never happens due to an embarrassing injury at her home. Years later, Ted hires Pat Healy (Matt Dillon) to track down Mary so he can reconnect with her.

Dark Places

2015 crime film. Libby Day was only eight years old when her family was brutally murdered in their rural Kansas farmhouse. Almost thirty years later, she reluctantly agrees to revisit the crime and uncovers the wrenching truths that led up to that tragic night.

The Art Dealer

2015 film. A young woman searches Paris for paintings that were stolen from her Jewish family during World War II.

Binge

The Wishmas Tree

A young possum freezes her hometown of Sanctuary City after wishing for a white Wishmas, threatening the lives of its residents. She must undertake a perilous journey to reverse the damage and save her home and the magical Wishmas Tree.

The Night Of The 12th

Yohan Vivés of the Grenoble Criminal Squad and his team investigate a murder victim’s complex life and relations, but what starts as professional soon turns into an obsession for the police captain.

Disney+

Tiger

Documentary (2024). This film invites viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy, the cubs have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, Tiger is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming. Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Prime

Puppy Love

2023 film. After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way, forcing the humans to become responsible co-parents. Starring Lucy Hale, Grant Gustin, Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock and Nore Davis.

Paramount+

Dicks: The Musical

Comedy ilm (2023). Two business rivals find out they’re identical twins – after which they swap identities in a bid to bring their divorced parents back together. Starring Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson and Nathan Lane.

DocPlay

Lakota Nation Vs United States

Documentary film (2022). Premiering at Tribeca Film Festival, this film – via interviews with Indigenous citizens – chronicles the Native American Lakota people’s century-long quest to reclaim the Black Hills, sacred land that was stolen in violation of treaty agreements.

The Oil Machine

Documentary film (2022). Documentary that unpicks our varied entanglements with oil through the prism of conflicting opinions and angles on North Sea oil.