Heartstopper Season 2 – cheat sheet

Season 2 of the YA Netflix hit. Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

What will happen in Heartstopper Season 2?

The continuing romance between Charlie and Nick will be explored. We can also expect some exam stress, a school trip to Paris, a prom, and all the ups and downs of teenage excitement, angst, joy, love and despair.

Series creator Alice Oseman, reported by the BBC recently, said:

Season two’s … aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season one while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we’re exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season one. The romances are getting a little bit more mature … it’s like an elevation, I like to think, of season one. Alice Oseman: Heartstopper series two ‘will be a little bit darker’

Who’s in Heartstopper Season 2?

Kit Connor (as Nick Nelson), Joe Locke (Charlie Spring), Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent), and William Gao (Tao Xu) star. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman will also return as Nick’s mum – a role which saw her perform a highly praised coming-out scene with her on-screen son. If it doesn’t make you cry … sorry … where are the tissues?

Who directs Heartstopper S2?

Welsh director Euros Lyn – who also directed Season 1.

How many episodes will there be?

Heartstopper S2 will have eight episodes at roughly 30 minutes each.

It’s based on a graphic novel, right?

Heartstopper is a LGBTQIA+ young adult graphic novel and webcomic series by British author Alice Oseman, who writes and illustrates the stories. It follows the lives of two boys, Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring (as in the screen adaptation) as they fall in love. As explained on Oseman’s website:



Originally a webcomic on Tumblr and Tapas, Heartstopper has amassed an enormous online fanbase with over 52.1 million views to date. Alice Oseman author website.

Tell me a little more about Alice Oseman, please

Oseman, 28, scored her first publishing deal aged 17, and her debut novel, Solitaire, was published in 2014. The Heartstopper series of books has now sold more than 6 million copies worldwide, and Oseman is also the writer/ creator of the Netflix series.

As reported in The Guardian last year:

Oseman grew up in Rochester, Kent, with a dance teacher mother and a father who works for an electronics company. She ‘hated’ the local grammar school that she attended, always wanting ‘to be at home writing stories and doing creative things’. She started working on Heartstopper during the final year of her English degree (‘I skipped a lot of lectures’), at which point drawing the comic strip felt like ‘a very weird hobby’, rather than something that could actually be lucrative. Heartstopper author Alice Oseman: ‘If you don’t have sex and romance, you feel like you haven’t achieved’

Did people like Heartstopper Season one?

The show has a whopping 100% average rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 96% audience rating, so yes, they certainly did.

Here’s what Richard Watts wrote about it on ScreenHub last year:

… the arrival of the new Netflix series Heartstopper, a sweet and celebratory story about young gay love, is not only welcome but absolutely necessary – an enchanting antidote to the growing wave of anti-LGBTQIA+ hate across the Western world. Heartstopper is the queer TV show we need right now

Will there be new characters?

As reported on Digital Spy, the new characters in Heartstopper S2 include:

Nick’s older brother David (played by Jack Barton) and father Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert), with whom he has a strained relationship in the original graphic novels. Viewers will also be introduced to Higgs student Sahar Zahid (Leila Khan), Truham teacher Mr Farouk (Nima Taleghani), James McEwan (a returning Bradley Riches), and Elle’s (Yasmin Finney) new friends Naomi (Bella Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self). Heartstopper season 2 shares first-look at new characters – including Nick’s brother

Is there a trailer?

Any trivia?

As per IMDB: In the eighth episode os season one, Alice Oseman can be spotted on the train.

Any more trivia?

According to RadioTimes.com, Joe Locke (who plays Charlie Spring) was surprised that so few people recognised that the headmaster’s voice eminating at the Truham Grammar School in the show belongs to Stephen Fry.

Do say

I’m going to try to get through this entire season without feeling incredibly moved and teary but will probably last until about ten minutes into the first episode … if that.

Don’t say

I know you want to watch this but can you pop round to the servo and get some fuel for the lawnmower instead?

When and where can I watch Heartstopper Season 2?

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres on Netflix on 3 August.

