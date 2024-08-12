DocPlay: new films streaming this week

DocPlay: new to streaming this week

Swan Song (12 August)

Series. An immersive look inside The National Ballet of Canada as it mounts a legacy-defining new production of Swan Lake. With full access to the creative process, this four-part series delves into the lives of the dancers as they push themselves to their limits to stage one of the most significant nights in their careers and company’s history.

Sorry/Not Sorry (12 August)

Film (2023). With candor and surprising humour, Sorry/Not Sorry sheds new light on the nuanced experiences of three women who spoke up about comedian Louis CK’s sexual misconduct over the years. The film invites viewers to question whose stories and whose art we value, and at what cost. Directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones.

Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown (15 August)

Film (2016). An entertaining documentary chronicling the remarkable life and work of one of the most iconic comic performers and filmmakers of our time. Watch the trailer.

DocPlay: recently added

Flyways (5 August)

Flyways. Image: DocPlay.

Film (2023). This Australian documentary narrated by Mia Wasikowska explores the journey of migratory shorebirds, and the extinction level threats they face traversing their ancient flyways.

Westall 66 (8 August)

Film (2010). In 1966, in the Australian suburb of Westall (Victoria), hundreds of students, teachers and local residents witnessed a UFO hover overhead for several minutes, land and take off again at incredible speed. These witnesses revisit their extraordinary experience as tenacious sleuth Shane Ryan goes back to find an answer to the mystery. Directed by Rosie Jones (The Family).

We Were Once Kids (25 July)

Twenty-six years after indie cult classic Kids was released, this documentary explores the divergent paths of the original cast, delivering an unflinching look back at one of the most iconic films of the 1990s. By Australian director Eddie Martin.

You Don’t Know Me (25 July)

A chorus of film critics and fervent devotees explore the complicated afterlife of 1995’s biggest film flop, Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls.

Apolonia Apolonia (15 July)

Shot over 13 years, this striking and intimate character-driven documentary dives into the exhilarating lifestyle of a young French artist. Winner of the Special Jury Award at this year’s Antenna Film Festival, and the Best Film Prize at IDFA.

Aurora’s Sunrise (15 July)

At only 14-years-old, Aurora lost everything during the horror of the Armenian Genocide. But with luck and extraordinary courage she escaped to New York, where her story became a media sensation. Blending vivid animation, archive, and rediscovered footage, Aurora’s Sunrise brings the inspiring and forgotten story of a young woman back to life.

Mabo: Life of an Island Man (8 July)

Mabo – Life of an Island Man is the story of a small island and an extraordinary man, Eddie Koiki Mabo. Directed by Trevor Graham.

Ablaze (8 July)

Ablaze. The photograph that helped confirm a rediscovered film had been shot by William ‘Bill’ Onus. Image supplied.

Tiriki Onus finds a 70-year-old film believed to be made by his grandfather, Aboriginal leader and filmmaker Bill Onus. Tiriki pieces together the film’s origins and discovers more about Bill’s fight for Aboriginal rights.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (4 July)

The definitive musical biography of Paul Simon – one of the greatest songwriters, and performers, in the history of rock ‘n roll. From Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.