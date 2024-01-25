News

DocPlay: new films streaming February 2024

From Beyond Utopia to The Thief Collector – your guide to the best new films to stream on DocPlay this month.
25 Jan 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Beyond Utopia. Image: Roadside Attractions.

Have a DocPlay account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best new documentaries on the platform this month.

1 Feb

Ferrari – 312B

Described as a must-see for motorheads, this documentary looks at the history of the Ferrari 312B, which changed Formula One racing forever.

5 Feb

The Soviet Union

This three-part series, as timely as ever, explores the history and legacy of the Soviet Union, from its genesis in 1922 to its fall in 1991.

Paper City

In 1945, the US firebombed Tokyo, destroying a quarter of the city and killing 100,000 people. Now, in a society rapidly forgetting, three elderly survivors fight to leave behind a public record of their experiences before they pass away.

8 Feb

The Thief Collector

Thirty years after a Willem de Kooning original was sliced from its frame and stolen from an Arizona museum, the painting worth $160 million was found in a small New Mexico town. And that’s just the beginning of this stranger-than-fiction yarn about a pair of self-proclaimed ‘masters of victimless crimes’.

12 Feb

Murky Skies

Three-part thriller. Fuelled by unexplained illnesses, lost evidence, mysterious cargo, and a missing black box, the 1992 crash of an Israeli Boeing 747 into an apartment building in Amsterdam remains a three-decades-old mystery.

19 Feb

The Corridors of Power

Oscar-nominee Dror Moreh interrogates the consistent failure of US foreign policy to challenge genocide, using interviews with heavyweight politicians and diplomats.

26 Feb

Whetu Marama

What Sir Edmund Hillary did in conquering Everest, Sir Hekenukumai Busby has done in reclaiming the lost art of traditional Māori voyaging, sailing the vast Pacific navigating by the stars.

29 Feb

Beyond Utopia

A family of five attempt a dramatic journey from North Korea to freedom, painting a devastating portrait of life under an oppressive regime. Packed with hidden camera footage and remarkable testimony, director Madeleine Gavin’s prize-winning documentary is consistently gripping and totally unforgettable.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites



